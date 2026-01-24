Dallas Cowboys coaching staff could reshuffle after major news

After interviewing multiple candidates for the defensive coordinator position, the Dallas Cowboys found their man in former Philadelphia Eagles defensive passing game coordinator Christian Parker.

Whether he succeeds remains to be determined, but the way Dallas went about this search should be commended. Rather than go with a former head coach, which is what Jerry Jones has typically done, the Cowboys mostly met with younger coaches who have yet to hold a coordinator position.

That's a testament to the changes they've made under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Further proof that Jones is allowing his coaches to run things as they desire has also come to light.

On Saturday, Calvin Watkins reported that assistant coaches have been given permission to look for other opportunities. Those who wish to stay will be allowed to interview with Parker.

Cowboys assistant coaches have been given permission to seek other jobs and to interview with new DC Christian Parker to remain with the staff. Some coaches are at Senior Bowl getting ready for those practices next week. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) January 24, 2026

This is a significant development, since Parker will be able to pick his assistants, allowing him to get a collection of coaches who share the same vision.

One Cowboys defensive assistant could already be on the way out

Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton during the game between the Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Before this news broke, there was already one key assistant looking at a different opportunity. Defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton is on the Tennessee Titans' radar, with new head coach Robert Saleh asking to speak with him about the defensive coordinator position.

Whitecotton and Saleh worked together with the San Francisco 49ers when Saleh was their defensive coordinator, and Whitecotton was an assistant defensive line coach. Whitecotton then took on the defensive line coaching position with the New York Jets when Saleh was named head coach.

After Saleh was fired by the Jets, Whitecotton made his way to Dallas. His tenure with the Cowboys could wind up being short, but he was highly respected and could be a difficult loss to overcome.

