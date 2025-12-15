Dak Prescott reflects on Dallas Cowboys' struggles down crucial stretch

The Dallas Cowboys fell short on Sunday night, with inconsistencies on both sides of the ball coming back to haunt the team. Dallas struggled on third downs and in the red zone, which ultimately opened the door for the Minnesota Vikings to get the win.

With the loss at home, the Cowboys watched their playoff chances plummet, and are now eliminated from Wild Card contention.

The team has a one percent chance to reach the postseason, but it would require Dallas winning out and the Philadelphia Eagles losing every game. Following the Cowboys' loss, star quarterback Dak Prescott spoke to the media and reflected on the team's recent struggles.

MORE: 2 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys sloppy loss to Vikings in Week 15

Like many, Prescott is surprised to see the team on the outside looking in, and let it be known that this season's losses sting more than those in recent years.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Yeah, definitely surprised. Especially after the bye week, the trades, get rolling like we did for those few weeks, and then watch the confidence just skyrocket. Stopping teams, scoring at will, coming back from (down) 21 points. Just a lot of good wins there that to be in this position, just reminds you that every play matters. It’s a hard game. Those guys get paid, too. They practice throughout the week and prepare no different than we do. It’s tough. I’m definitely surprised, hurt, pissed off, and frustrated. But all I can do is get better tomorrow," Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

"I’m frustrated. This was one of the toughest ones I’ve been a part of."

MORE: Dak Prescott reflects on heartbreaking reality of Cowboys' NFL playoff hopes

Prescott should keep his head held high, because he was the least of the Cowboys' concerns this season. Prescott had one of the most productive seasons of his career, and was in the NFL MVP mix early in the season.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys' defense struggled all year and never provided the support that Prescott and the team's high-flying offense deserved.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott calls signals during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This season, Prescott has thrown for 3,941 yards, 26 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions. Prescott's 3,941 passing yards are the most in the league.

3 takeaways from Cowboys lackluster performance in Week 15 loss to Vikings

Cowboys' NFL playoff odds now hang on a hope & prayer after Vikings loss

Cowboys must pull the plug on defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

Jerry Jones walks out on Dallas Cowboys brutal loss to Vikings early

Field Yates' new 2026 NFL mock draft blesses Cowboys with major defensive haul