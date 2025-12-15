Cowboys must pull the plug on defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

It was a good story when originally announced. Matt Eberflus, who was an assistant coach with the Dallas Cowboys from 2011 through 2017, was hired as the defensive coordinator under Brian Schottenheimer.

Eberflus, who struggled as the head coach with the Chicago Bears, was given a chance to revive his career in a place where he was well-known and respected.

Unfortunately, the reunion has been a disaster.

Eberflus has led one of the worst defenses in the league, and while the front office's decision to trade Micah Parsons led to some early struggles, Eberflus deserves even more of the blame. Not only is he stubbornly trying to force cornerbacks who excel in man coverage to play zone, but he won't keep his best players on the field.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during warmups before the game against the New York Giants | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

That was evident in their latest loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Eberflus, who seemed to finally see the light, benched linebacker Kenneth Murray in favor of Logan Wilson. That seemed to be more for show, because Murray had more snaps than Wilson in the loss.

What makes that frustrating is that the defense was better when Wilson was on the field. According to 105.3 The Fan's Bobby Belt, the success rate for Minnesota was nearly nine percent higher when Murray was out there.

Minnesota's success rate is 55% with Murray on the field and 46.2% with Wilson. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) December 15, 2025

Wilson isn't a Pro Bowl player by any means, but he's better in coverage than Murray. He's also better against the run at this point, which is supposed to be Murray's strength.

Kenneth Murray has been a liability in the run game

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. reacts after a play against the New York Giants. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Murray said before the season that this defense would stop the run, but he hasn't done much to help in that regard. There was one play in particular on Sunday night that highlighted this.

When Minnesota took the lead in the third quarter on a one-yard touchdown run by C.J. Ham, Murray ran to a spot where there was nothing but empty space.

Check out 59 Kenneth Murray



Incredible pic.twitter.com/MWEi0mRV3I — Irish Cowboys (@Irish_Cowboys) December 15, 2025

Plays like this have plagued him all season, yet Eberflus continues to keep him on the field while sitting players such as Wilson, Shemar James, and Marist Liufau.

The inability to defend the pass is bad. The terrible communication on third-downs is infuriating. But the refusal to hold players accountable is unforgivable and the biggest reason Eberflus can't continue to hold the defensive coordinator position.

