3 takeaways from Cowboys lackluster performance in Week 15 loss to Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys' chances of making the playoffs were slim entering Week 15, and they're nearly non-existent afterward.

Dallas needed to win all four of their final games and get a little help to make it to the postseason. That won't happen since they were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings during a lackluster showing. Now, they have to win their final three games, and hope the Philadelphia lose their final three.

That's unlikely to happen, but it's clear this team wouldn't have made any noise in the postseason anyway. That was evident when they couldn't figure it out against a 5-8 Vikings squad, which won 34-26. That said, let's look back at this game with three takeaways from Week 15.

This defense needs a complete overhaul

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark celebrates after a play during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas deserves credit for building one of the best interior defensive lines in football with Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, and Osa Odighizuwa. The problem is that every other position is a problem.

The Cowboys linebackers haven't made many plays, their cornerbacks don't stick with their guys, and safety help is clearly not an option in this defense.

Pointing the finger at Matt Eberflus is easy, and his scheme is a terrible fit for the players they have. That said, the Cowboys need a massive overhaul on this defense. It's going to be hard to fix it in one offseason, but they have to get better, especially in the secondary.

Javonte Williams needs to be extended

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs against the Minnesota Vikings. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The contract status for George Pickens has been a hot topic all season, but he's not the only offensive starter set for free agency in 2026. Running back Javonte Williams is also playing on an expiring contract, and he's proven worthy of a new deal.

Williams entered this game with more than 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. He added to his total with 91 yards on 15 attempts while scoring his 10th rushing touchdown of the year.

In addition to his hard work, Williams showed toughness as he returned to the game following an early shoulder injury. On a day where the offense seemed to lack urgency, Williams proved that he's someone they can rely on, and should extend.

Brian Schottenheimer has to figure out how to instill urgency in this offense

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

As good as the Dallas offense can be, they have one major issue: they lack urgency.

Before the game, Dak Prescott touched on this, saying they have to learn how to start quick. For much of the season, they've started in a hole, and turned it on later in the game.

This week, they did the opposite. The Cowboys took an early lead, thanks to an aggressive play call where Brandon Aubrey ran a first down on a fake field goal. In the second half, however, they stopped playing with any urgency.

Dallas was lackadaisical on every drive, settling for field goals far too often. Aubrey had an uncharacteristic game with two missed kicks, which left them without points more often than not. It's also a huge reason they lost in this must-win game.

