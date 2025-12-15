Cowboys' NFL playoff odds now hang on a hope & prayer after Vikings loss

The Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday night's Week 15 showdown against the Minnesota Vikings with slim odds to reach the NFL playoffs, and after a disappointing performance, the team's chance at reaching the postseason is essentially gone.

After falling to the Vikings, 34-26, the Cowboys were eliminated from Wild Card contention.

Luckily for Dallas, there is still a slight chance that the team could reach the playoffs, but everything will have to go their way down the final stretch of the season.

Dallas must now win out, while the Philadelphia Eagles would need to lose all three of their remaining games, which include two divisional showdowns against the lowly Washington Commanders. According to the updated odds, the Cowboys now have just a one percent chance at reaching the postseason.

The loss to Minnesota was devastating for the Cowboys, who may soon need to shift into NFL draft mode. If there is any silver lining for Dallas, it's the fact that the team's clear needs have been highlighted in some of the team's most embarrassing losses of the season.

The defense once again failed to provide any support, and could not get a stop in crucial situations.

Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy finished the game completing 15-of-24 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. McCarthy's quarterback rating for the game was 108.0, while Dak Prescott failed to score a touchdown and registered an 84.8 on the night.

Up next for Dallas is the team's final home game of the season, hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Dallas Cowboys' remaining schedule

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Week 16: Los Angeles Chargers @ Dallas Cowboys | Sunday, December 21 | 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Week 17: Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders | Thursday, December 25 | 1:00 p.m. ET | Netflix

Week 18: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants | Sunday, January 4 | FLEX GAME

