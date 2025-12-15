Jerry Jones walks out on Dallas Cowboys brutal loss to Vikings early

The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 15 with their NFL playoff hopes on thin ice, and by the time the night was over, the team's chances of reaching the postseason were placed on life support.

Dallas put together another abysmal performance on the defensive side of the ball, as JJ McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings hung 34 points in a season-crushing loss.

While Cowboys fans at AT&T Stadium and at home were reeling from the disappointing result, owner and general manager Jerry Jones had other plans.

According to several reports, Jones and Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones left the owner's box early to head to the locker room. You could also hear a pin drop when head coach Brian Schottenheimer and the team made their exit from the field.

No words uttered as players coaches file into locker room. pic.twitter.com/KDGZRst3nM — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 15, 2025

It's a heartbreaking defeat for the Cowboys, who entered Sunday night's game just 1.5 games back of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

Unfortunately, the Eagles came away with a big win over the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Cowboys failed to get the virtual must-win game. Now, the Cowboys are in a position where they will need to win out in order to make the postseason, while the Eagles will have to lose all three remaining games.

George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb return to the #Cowboys locker room after the 34-26 loss to the Vikings. pic.twitter.com/ydzyglKaXK — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) December 15, 2025

Dallas' only shot at reaching the postseason is to win the division, because Sunday's loss to Minnesota closed the door on the team's outside chance at earning a Wild Card berth.

Up next for the Cowboys is a meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers in the team's final home game of the season.

Dallas Cowboys' remaining schedule

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott calls signals during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Week 16: Los Angeles Chargers @ Dallas Cowboys | Sunday, December 21 | 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Week 17: Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders | Thursday, December 25 | 1:00 p.m. ET | Netflix

Week 18: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants | Sunday, January 4 | FLEX GAME

Philadelphia Eagles' remaining schedule

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walks across the field after a victory against the Las Vegas Raiders | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Week 16: Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders | Saturday, December 20 | 5:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Week 17: Philadelphia Eagles @ Buffalo Bills | Sunday, December 28 | 4:25 p.m. ET | FOX

Week 18: Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles | Sunday, January 4 | FLEX GAME

