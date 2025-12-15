Jerry Jones walks out on Dallas Cowboys brutal loss to Vikings early
In this story:
The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 15 with their NFL playoff hopes on thin ice, and by the time the night was over, the team's chances of reaching the postseason were placed on life support.
Dallas put together another abysmal performance on the defensive side of the ball, as JJ McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings hung 34 points in a season-crushing loss.
While Cowboys fans at AT&T Stadium and at home were reeling from the disappointing result, owner and general manager Jerry Jones had other plans.
MORE: 3 takeaways from Cowboys lackluster performance in Week 15 loss to Vikings
According to several reports, Jones and Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones left the owner's box early to head to the locker room. You could also hear a pin drop when head coach Brian Schottenheimer and the team made their exit from the field.
It's a heartbreaking defeat for the Cowboys, who entered Sunday night's game just 1.5 games back of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.
MORE: Trevon Diggs injury update leaves door open for Cowboys return
Unfortunately, the Eagles came away with a big win over the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Cowboys failed to get the virtual must-win game. Now, the Cowboys are in a position where they will need to win out in order to make the postseason, while the Eagles will have to lose all three remaining games.
Dallas' only shot at reaching the postseason is to win the division, because Sunday's loss to Minnesota closed the door on the team's outside chance at earning a Wild Card berth.
Up next for the Cowboys is a meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers in the team's final home game of the season.
MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder rocks custom 'Fergy' jacket for big game
Dallas Cowboys' remaining schedule
Week 16: Los Angeles Chargers @ Dallas Cowboys | Sunday, December 21 | 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX
Week 17: Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders | Thursday, December 25 | 1:00 p.m. ET | Netflix
Week 18: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants | Sunday, January 4 | FLEX GAME
MORE: Dallas Cowboys finally make defensive change fans have begged for
Philadelphia Eagles' remaining schedule
Week 16: Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders | Saturday, December 20 | 5:00 p.m. ET | FOX
Week 17: Philadelphia Eagles @ Buffalo Bills | Sunday, December 28 | 4:25 p.m. ET | FOX
Week 18: Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles | Sunday, January 4 | FLEX GAME
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2 Dallas Cowboys starters miss practice for Week 15 vs Vikings, 3 limited
Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Week 15 expert pick roundup
Ranking Dallas Cowboys' remaining 2025 games by difficulty amid playoff race
Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 15
Trevon Diggs saga continues to raise eyebrows, questions on Cowboys future
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.comFollow jnsanchez