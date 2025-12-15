Dak Prescott reflects on heartbreaking reality of Cowboys' NFL playoff hopes

The Dallas Cowboys' opportunity to make the NFL playoffs took a devastating blow on Sunday night, with the team suffering a 34-26 loss at home to the Minnesota Vikings. With the loss, the Cowboys are now eliminated from Wild Card contention.

There is still a slim chance that the team could reach the postseason, but they will need a lot of help down the stretch.

In order to reach the playoffs, the Cowboys must win out, while the Philadelphia Eagles will need to lose each of their final three games. It's an unlikely scenario, with the Eagles facing the Washington Commanders in two of the three games.

Following Sunday night's loss to the Vikings, star quarterback Dak Prescott met with the media and opened up about the heartbreaking reality of the team's playoff chances. Prescott understands that the playoffs are essentially off the table and that the team is now simply playing for pride.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Unfortunately, I'm sure the playoffs are out of the out of the picture, but it's about taking pride in who you are as a man, and not only that, and your job and everything that's gotten you to this point," Prescott said, via NFL insider Ed Werder.

With the loss to the Vikings, the Cowboys now have only a one percent chance at reaching the playoffs, but the team has a lot to figure out over the final three weeks.

The future of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will need to be determined after an abysmal season for the Cowboys' defense, while star cornerback Trevon Diggs will learn in a matter of days whether he will be shut down for the remainder of the season. If he is not activated from injured reserve, there is a good chance that his Cowboys career has come to an end.

Up next for the Cowboys is a Week 16 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, in what will be the team's final home game of the year.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

