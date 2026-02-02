Dallas Cowboys Land 'Elite' LB, Versatile EDGE in New ESPN NFL Mock Draft

With the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl in the books, NFL draft season is in full swing, and the Dallas Cowboys have an opportunity to make a major splash with two first-round picks.

After the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, there is some excitement and buzz around the team's new direction.

Parker's specialty is in the secondary, which anyone who watched the Cowboys in 2025 knows is a major area of need after ranking dead last in the league.

As the draft season kicks into full swing, Matt Miller of ESPN dropped his 2026 mock draft, with the Cowboys once again double-dipping on defense.

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker celebrates a tackle against the LSU Tigers at Memorial Stadium | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the team's first pick, the defense lands Ohio State star Sonny Styles, who has become a common pick for the Cowboys in the recent wave of mock draft. Following up the Styles pick is another addition to the front seven, with some pass rushing help on the edge.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A full look at Miller's latest first-round projections can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Sonny Styles, linebacker, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Styles is the son of former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles and the brother of Buckeyes cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. During the 2024 national championship season, Styles earned second-team All-Big 12 honors.

"With the trade of Micah Parsons to the Packers giving the Cowboys two first-round picks, Dallas enters this draft with an edict to fix a porous defense that gave up the most points per game in the NFL this season (30.1). Styles is a quick fix at the second level with his sideline-to-sideline speed and range," Miller writes.

"The former safety has grown into an elite linebacker but maintained the ability to cover slot receivers and tight ends while working in phase down the field. He shot up boards after a well-rounded 2025 season in which he registered one sack, one interception and 83 tackles. The Cowboys could pair Styles with DeMarvion Overshown to form a speedy, dynamic and versatile linebacker duo."

During his senior year, Styles recorded 82 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): T.J. Parker, edge, Clemson

Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker reacts after a play during the third quarter against the SMU Mustangs | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Parker would bring an exciting boost to the edge of the Cowboys' defense, and has an impressive nose for the ball. While his junior year did not live up to the hype, there is no denying Parker's talent.

"Parker was seen as a potential Round 1 player entering last season after compiling 11 sacks in 2024 but saw his production drop to 5.5 sacks. But the Senior Bowl reminded us of Parker's ability to win by locking out blockers with his long arms," Miller writes.

"That is a powerful trait in both the pass rush and run defense. Dallas needs an immediate-impact edge rusher, and Parker has the necessary traits and production. His elite run defense helps make him a fit in Dallas, especially with owner Jerry Jones' stated desire for stout run defenders."

In his final season, Parker recorded 37 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, five sacks, and three fumble recoveries in 12 games.

