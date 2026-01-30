Cowboys' Big Decision: What They Should Do With George Pickens This Offseason

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys enter the offseason with a superstar player ready for a big extension.

In recent years, this has led to plenty of drama and frustration. The Cowboys dragged their feet with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb ahead of the 2024 season, with Lamb holding out during training camp and the preseason.

Those deals were finalized just ahead of Week 1, but that wasn't the case for their big contract negotiation in 2025. Micah Parsons, who was in the final year of his rookie deal, was traded to the Green Bay Packers following failed extension negotiations.

MORE: Cowboys Coaching Legend Praises Brian Schottenheimer's First Year Performance

This year, it's wide receiver George Pickens who is in line for a new deal. Pickens, who is scheduled for free agency, just had the best season of his career with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. Dallas wants him back, but can they make it work?

Franchise Tag Cost

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The common prediction when it comes to Pickens is that Dallas will use the franchise tag to keep him under contract in 2026. The projected value on the tag for a wide receiver is $28.1 million.

Contract projections have Pickens earning more than $30 million per season. While the franchise tag would come in under that amount, there's a risk that Pickens and agent David Mulugheta won't be satisfied with the one-year contract.

Would an Extension be More Sensible?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Not only would Dallas risk upsetting Pickens by forcing him to play on the tag in 2026, but they would have the entire $28.1 million count against their salary cap this season. They're currently over the cap, but they have ways to free up space.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys can do 'whatever they want to do' in NFL free agency

The question becomes how much can they free up. The Cowboys will have multiple holes to fill on defense, and that could become easier to do if they spread out some of the big cap hits. That includes Pickens, who would count for less against the cap in 2026 should he sign a new deal.

Of course, this also leads to potential void years where his contract is on the books after he's gone, but with Dak Prescott's prime years nearing the end, it might be worth it to go all-in.

Is a Trade Possible?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

One wild theory that has been floated is the idea to trade Pickens.

This isn't impossible, especially considering the fact that Pickens shares an agent with Micah Parsons, who forced his way out in 2025. That said, the Cowboys will be able to use the tag to keep Pickens from negotiating elsewhere, and they will then have until July 15 to work out an extension.

Ideally, they wrap things up before then with an extension. That would keep all sides happy and prevent any early-season rust that could ensue from a potential holdout. If Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are serious about winning, an extension is the only goal they should have.

6 Dallas Cowboys Dream Targets in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Lands 'Unique' Hybrid LB, CB With 'Serious Gas'

3 Senior Bowl EDGE Rushers Putting Themselves on Cowboys’ Radar

Cowboys 'Most Likely' Cap Casualties Include 53-Game Starter, All-Pro DT

George Pickens' Dallas Cowboys Future Appears to be Written on the Wall