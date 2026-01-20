New Cowboys 2026 mock draft lands 'powerful' EDGE, fast-rising CB

The Dallas Cowboys are narrowing the team's search for a new defensive coordinator, which will tell fans a lot about the direction the team wants to go with its roster moving into the NFL offseason.

Whether through free agency or the NFL draft, the team will need to revamp its roster and bring in some talent.

With two first-round picks, there will be plenty of intriguing prospects for the team to consider in the spring.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys could land 'CeeDee Lamb-type' luxury in 2026 NFL draft

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports recently shared his latest 2026 first-round mock draft, with the Cowboys calling in reinforcements on defense.

Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood scores a touchdown after an interception against Mississippi State | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

With the team's first pick, it lands Auburn Tigers EDGE Keldric Faulk, who has become a common pick for the team, before addressing the secondary with fast-rising cornerback Colton Hood of the Tennessee Volunteers.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest Cowboys first-round projections can be seen below.

MORE: Cowboys lose opportunity to land highly-sought defensive coordinator candidate

Pick No. 12: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk celebrates a stop as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Faulk is a well-rounded player on the edge that could help the Cowboys in multiple areas. Not only does he bring skill as a pass rusher, but he is also strong against the run, with a 85.5 PFF run-defense grade in 2025.

"Keldric Faulk is a long, powerful pass rusher who does not turn 21 until the beginning of the 2026 season. Dallas needs young, impactful players at all three levels of the defense," Edwards noted. "Donovan Ezeiruaku had some good moments as a rookie, so the two can develop together."

During his junior campaign, Faulk recorded 39 tackles, five tackles for a loss, two sacks, four passes defensed, and a fumble recovery.

MORE: Cowboys suddenly have NFC East competition for top defensive coordinator target

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Colton Hood, cornerback, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood celebrates after a play, stopping the New Mexico State offense | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cowboys had the league-worst pass defense last season, so there is no denying the team's need in the defensive backfield. Hood had a breakout season in Tennessee, and has plenty of upside.

"The cornerback position is inherently volatile unless the player is one of the league's best. Neither Trevon Diggs nor DaRon Bland has been held in that regard," Edwards wrote. "The lucrative contracts given to those two players aged poorly, and it remains a position of need. Colton Hood has been a fast riser this year."

Hood capped off his junior campaign with the Vols, recording a career-high 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, one interception, and an interception returned for a touchdown. Hood, who began his college career at Auburn before a brief stop at Colorado and ultimately landed at Tennessee, added 8 passes defensed, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a fumble return for a touchdown.

Cowboys' 2026 mock draft lands national champ LB, DB with 'Honey Badger' aura

What defensive scheme makes most sense for Cowboys right now?

Dallas Cowboys rank higher than expected on NFL misery index

Cowboys taking rare approach in DC search, could make franchise history

Dallas Cowboys' Jake Ferguson named finalist for prestigious NFL award