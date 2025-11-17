Cowboys Country

Cowboys activate starting DB ahead of MNF vs Raiders, place OT on IR

The Dallas Cowboys have made a series of roster moves ahead of Monday Night Football vs. the Raiders, with a starting defender being activated from IR.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields.
Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a primetime showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 11 of the NFL regular season.

Ahead of Monday night's clash between the historic franchises, the Cowboys made a series of roster moves to get the lineup set.

Starting safety Malik Hooker has been on injured reserve, dealing with a toe injury he suffered in Week 4, but he is finally set to return after being activated on Monday afternoon.

MORE: 3 best Cowboys player prop bets for Week 11 vs Raiders

While Hooker is returning from injured reserve, offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius has been moved to IR.

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker is helped off the field in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers
Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker is helped off the field in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Before suffering his injury, Hooker had recorded 20 tackles in his four starts.

Having Hooker return to the lineup will give the struggling defense a boost in the secondary, along with the highly anticipated season debut of rookie cornerback Shavon Revel.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Raiders is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. A Manningcast will also air simultaneously on ESPN2 with three special guests: President George W. Bush, the Mayor of Flavor Town Guy Fieri, and former Raiders star Derek Carr.

MORE: NFC Playoff Picture exposes how bad Cowboys’ situation really is entering Week 11

Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during a game against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during a game against the Washington Commanders / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: Allegiant Stadium
TV Channel: ESPN/ABC
Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 50.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 bold predictions as Dallas Cowboys face Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11

3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in massive Week 11 matchup vs. Raiders

Cowboys' final Week 11 injury report officially rules out veteran leader

Cowboys vs Raiders announcer pairing & referee assignment for Week 11

Titans DB with family ties to Marshawn Kneeland pays tribute to Cowboys DE in Week 11

Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News