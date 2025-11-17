Cowboys activate starting DB ahead of MNF vs Raiders, place OT on IR
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a primetime showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 11 of the NFL regular season.
Ahead of Monday night's clash between the historic franchises, the Cowboys made a series of roster moves to get the lineup set.
Starting safety Malik Hooker has been on injured reserve, dealing with a toe injury he suffered in Week 4, but he is finally set to return after being activated on Monday afternoon.
While Hooker is returning from injured reserve, offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius has been moved to IR.
Before suffering his injury, Hooker had recorded 20 tackles in his four starts.
Having Hooker return to the lineup will give the struggling defense a boost in the secondary, along with the highly anticipated season debut of rookie cornerback Shavon Revel.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Raiders is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. A Manningcast will also air simultaneously on ESPN2 with three special guests: President George W. Bush, the Mayor of Flavor Town Guy Fieri, and former Raiders star Derek Carr.
Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders TV & viewing info
Date: Monday, November 17, 2025
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: Allegiant Stadium
TV Channel: ESPN/ABC
Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 50.5
