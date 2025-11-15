3 bold predictions as Dallas Cowboys face Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11
The Dallas Cowboys will be back in action on Monday Night Football as they visit the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.
At 3-5-1, they need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, and they enter as favorites over the 2-7 Raiders. As we saw when they took on the struggling Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, there's nothing this team should take for granted.
MORE: Shavon Revel Jr. updates injury status before Cowboys debut in Week 11
That's why they have to go into this one focused and ready for a hard-fought game. Dallas should be able to pull out a win if they play to their full potential, and making these three bold predictions come true would surely help.
Javonte Williams gets in the end zone twice
Javonte Williams has scored nine total touchdowns this season, getting into the end zone in eight of nine games. In Week 9, he was kept from crossing the goal line, despite a strong game where he ran for 83 yards on 15 attempts.
This is a great game for him to add to his impressive season with the Raiders surrendering 12 touchdowns on the ground. Look for Williams to run it in twice, which would give him 10 rushing touchdowns and 11 total on the year.
MORE: Unreal stat proves Dallas Cowboys got it right in 2025 NFL draft
DeMarvion Overshown records 1 interception, 2 TFLs in return
A highly anticipated return will take place for the Cowboys in Week 11 with DeMarvion Overshown returning from a severe knee injury. Dallas has said they might have Overshown on a "pitch count," but he's expected to be out there in key situations.
That's why this prediction has him making multiple big plays, including two tackles for a loss and one interception. It won't take long for Cowboys fans to remember why Agent 0 was a breakout star in 2024.
MORE: Stephen Jones teases enticing plans for Cowboys defensive line
Quinnen Williams records 2 sacks in Dallas debut
Along with the return of Overshown, the Dallas defense will have Quinnen Williams, Logan Wilson, and Shavon Revel Jr. for the first time. Of the three, Williams is by far the biggest name and will have the greatest impact.
MORE: First look at Quinnen Williams in a Dallas Cowboys uniform
That should prove true from his first game as this final bold prediction has Williams getting into the backfield and recording two sacks. His presence as a run-stuffer will be a huge help, but his ability to rush the passer is underrated, but will be on full display in Week 11.
