Cowboys' final Week 11 injury report officially rules out veteran leader
The Dallas Cowboys received a mix of good and bad injury news this week, as the team finishes its final preparations for a Week 11 showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
Dallas will be getting some reinforcements with NFL trade deadline acquisitions Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson, while welcoming back rising star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and Shavon Revel, the team's third-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
Unfortunately, the defense will be without a key veteran leader in the trenches.
After struggling through a calf injury during the week that held him out of practice, defensive lineman Solomon Thomas has officially been ruled out for Monday night's game on the final injury report of the week.
Starting safety Donovan Wilson was a full participant in Saturday's session, while Malik Hooker is questionable for the Week 11 game. However, head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed earlier in the day that both players are trending towards playing to cap off the week.
It will be interesting to see how the new-look defense stacks up against Ashton Jeanty and the Raiders' rushing attack, but there is excitement to see the team's bolstered roster step up.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Raiders is set for Monday, November 17, at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. There will also be a Manningcast for the game to bring some added entertainment.
