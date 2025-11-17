Cowboys vs Raiders announcer pairing & referee assignment for Week 11
After a two-week hiatus, the Dallas Cowboys return to the field to show off the new-look defense that was improved during the NFL trade deadline. The team will also be returning several players for their season debuts under the bright lights of Monday Night Football.
There have been a lot of moving parts for the team since their last game, so we'll have to see how it all comes together against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
It's going to be interesting to see how everyone steps up to the occasion, but several others will be a part of the Monday night viewing experience.
The announcers and referees can always become hot topics during a game, so it's always nice to be prepared for what you may experience.
Cowboys vs. Raiders, Week 11 announcer pairing
For Week 9, Dallas fans will be hearing a familiar voice on the broadcast with Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman on the call, along with Joe Buck.
Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge will provide updates from the sideline throughout the game.
There will also be a Manningcast available to watch, with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning bringing in some high-profile guests to discuss the action and bring some added entertainment. The guests have not been announced at this time for the Week 11 finale.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Week 11 referee assignment
The referee in charge of Monday night's action will be Brad Allen, who has been an NFL official since the 2014 season. One of Allen's most notorious moments in his career came in a Cowboys game against the Detroit Lions during the 2023 season, where Allen's crew nullied a two-point conversation by the Lions, which ultimately cost Detroit the game because of a missed call.
That reportedly led to Allen's crew being left out of the postseason that year.
Let's hope there will be no controversies involving the refs on Monday night in Las Vegas.
