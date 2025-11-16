Titans DB with family ties to Marshawn Kneeland pays tribute to Cowboys DE in Week 11
Many players in the NFL will be taking the field in Week 11 with a heavy heart, following the death of Dallas Cowboys second-year defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.
The Cowboys will be taking the field on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders, but Kneeland's presence was still felt ahead of Sunday afternoon's kickoff.
Tennessee Titans safety Mike Brown walked into Sunday's divisional showdown against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium repping a No. 94 Kneeland jersey and a Cowboy hat and boots.
MORE: Cowboys' Stephen Jones praises Brian Schottenheimer for leadership during tragedy
It had a personal meaning to Brown, who is cousins with the late defensive end.
Brown is returning to the field for the first time since being placed on injured reserve on October 4 due to a knee injury. He was activated on November 15.
Kickoff between the Titans and Texans is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth will provide commentary for the game.
MORE: Cowboys' best 2026 NFL draft fits include potential Micah Parsons replacement
Remembering Marshawn Kneeland
Kneeland joined the Cowboys as a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft after starring at Western Michigan. Throughout his two years with the team, Kneeland has played in 18 games with four starts. He recorded 26 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, and one sack throughout his career.
In his final game, Kneeland recovered a punt in the endzone to record the only touchdown of his career.
Kneeland's death was announced by the Cowboys on Thursday, November 6, and later confirmed by the Texas Department of Public Safety, which announced an official cause of death. He was only 24 years old.
Our deepest condolences go out to Kneeland's family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.
Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
