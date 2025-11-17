NFC Playoff Picture exposes how bad Cowboys’ situation really is entering Week 11
The Dallas Cowboys are set for a Week 11 showdown on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. As they enter this game, it's safe to say their NFL playoff hopes are dwindling.
Dallas is 3-5-1 and while they can still turn things around, the NFC is full of talented teams that are having much more success. The Cowboys aren't ready to give up, however, as they added defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson at the NFL trade deadline in an effort to strengthen their defense.
Further improving their chances is the return of injured players such as linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., and safeties Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker. Time will tell how much of a difference these players will make, but for now, let's see how the playoff picture looks with Dallas ready to play the final game in Week 11.
Division Leaders
1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-2)
2. Los Angeles Rams (8-2)
3. Chicago Bears (7-3)
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4)
The Eagles are in first due to a tiebreaker and just made a statement with a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. The Rams also had a huge win, knocking off the Seattle Seahawks to put themselves atop the NFC West.
Wild Card Teams
5. Seattle Seahawks (7-3)
6. Green Bay Packers (6-3-1)
7. San Francisco 49ers (7-4)
The NFC West has two of the Wild Card teams and the North had the Vikings and Packers flirting with the other spot. Minnesota is trending in the wrong direction, but Ben Johnson has the Bears rolling.
The rest of the pack
8. Detroit Lions (6-4)
9. Carolina Panthers (6-5)
10. Minnesota Vikings (4-6)
11. Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1)
12. Arizona Cardinals (3-7)
13. Atlanta Falcons (3-7)
14. Washington Commanders (3-8)
15. New Orleans Saints (2-8)
16. New York Giants (2-9)
The Cowboys have had two losses to teams in this bracket that could have changed their entire season. Losing to the Panthers and Cardinals could come back to haunt them, especially given the strength of their remaining schedule.
