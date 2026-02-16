Cowboys Predicted to Land Explosive Offensive Playmaker in Free Agency

Despite missing the playoffs in 2025, the Dallas Cowboys had one of the most productive offenses in the NFL.

Led by Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens, their aerial attack was incredibly dangerous. On the ground, running back Javonte Williams led the way with a career year.

MORE: Jerry Jones Gives Optimistic Reason Cowboys Can End Super Bowl Drought

Williams is now a free agent and while the Cowboys would like to keep him, he might have earned a larger contract than they’re willing to pay. If he does in fact leave, there will be options for Dallas in free agency.

One such option in Travis Etienne, who has topped 1,000 yards rushing three times for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Etienne might not be as much of a bulldozer as Williams, but he’s far more explosive. That’s why FanSided’s Jake Beckman predicts the Cowboys will land Etienne this offseason.

”When the Cowboys need a starting running back, they’ve either drafted a running back very high or waited entirely too long to get a free agent and get stuck with an undesirable,” Beckman wrote.

”But last season, they turned Javonte Williams from one of those undesirables into one of the better running backs in the league. There’s a chance that they try to capitalize on that success and actually go after one of the better running backs available. That guy would be Travis Etienne.”

Travis Etienne would bring a new dynamic to Cowboys’ offense

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. rushes for yards against Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beckman notes that Etienne hasn’t been used enough as a receiver, but even so, he had six touchdown catches this past season.

In all, he had 1,399 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns. His speed is something the Dallas rushing attack lacked in 2025, especially with Jaydon Blue failing to make an impact, which would give the Dallas offense a missing dynamic.

MORE: Cowboys' Potential Salary Cap Casualty is 53-Game Starting Defender

The question would come down to price, however. If Dallas isn’t willing to pay to keep Williams, it’s hard to envision them going after Etienne, who could demand more in free agency.

That said, his versatility could truly be the missing ingredient on offense.

3 Dallas Cowboys Entering Make-or-Break Offseasons

New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Includes Pick 12 Stunner, Underrated EDGE

Top 6 Trade Suitors for Cowboys WR George Pickens Revealed

4 Cowboys Players Who Brian Schottenheimer Could Cut This Offseason

Dak Prescott Predicted To Make Cowboys History With Major 2026 NFL Award