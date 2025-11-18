Brian Schottenheimer gives strong endorsement for Cowboys extending George Pickens
In need of more firepower on offense, the Dallas Cowboys made a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers to bring in wide receiver George Pickens.
A former star at Georgia, Pickens has always had the talent to be a superstar, but seemed to get in his own way while with the Steelers. Once he arrived in Dallas, however, Pickens seemed to be a different person.
MORE: Jerry Jones, George Pickens give conflicting takes on Cowboys WR benching
He was thrilled with the new opportunity and relished the chance to work with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. He's made the most of the opportunity as well, recording 58 receptions for 908 yards and a career high seven touchdowns through the first 10 games.
Now, the only question surrounding Pickens is whether he will sign an extension with Dallas. If it was up to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, that would happen. Schottenheimer was asked about keeping GP3 long-term, and said he was "very in favor" of that happening.
"Sign me up. ...I love the firepower that (he and CeeDee) give us. I pinch myself at times (calling plays). … I’m very in favor of George having a long term future with us in Dallas."
George Pickens is having a career year, set to break the bank
Pickens previous best season was in 2023, when he had 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns. All three were career highs for him and while he's already surpassed the touchdown total, he's set to best the rest of those numbers as well.
MORE: Cowboys-Eagles Week 11 opening odds place Dallas as slight home underdogs
That means he's going to be able to demand a massive pay increase this offseason as he's set for free agency.
Reports suggest the Cowboys could use the franchise tag to buy themselves time, which is likely their best chance of keeping Pickens beyond 2025. If they do allow him to test the open market, chances are high that he could secure a deal that Dallas can't match.
