Infamous Dallas Cowboys fan rips Jerry Jones' Super Bowl delusions

Jerry Jones has always had plenty of self-confidence. That comes with the territory when you've been as successful as he has in life, and that includes his work as the owner of the Dallas Cowboys.

Love him or hate him, you can't deny that Jones has turned the Cowboys into the most visible sports team in America. He also wants them to be the most successful.

Jones stated his goal this week to retire as the owner with the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history. While he had enormous success early in his career, winning three titles in the 1990s, Jones and the Cowboys are still three trophies behind Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots.

Still, he believes he can catch Kraft, which led to quite the reaction from Skip Bayless. Known for his Dallas fandom, even Bayless couldn't held but unload on Jones for these comments, calling him "delusional."

“Jerry Jones is 83. He hasn't won a SBowl in 30 yrs. His team just went 7-9-1 vs pretty easy sked. Now he says he wants to win 4 more SBowls before he retires (5 if Kraft soon wins another) so he'd have the most. Jerry's even more delusional than any Cowboy fan.”

Jerry Jones is 83. He hasn't won a SBowl in 30 yrs. His team just went 7-9-1 vs pretty easy sked. Now he says he wants to win 4 more SBowls before he retires (5 if Kraft soon wins another) so he'd have the most. Jerry's even more delusional than any Cowboy fan. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 7, 2026

Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys need a miracle to catch New England

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during warmups against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Bayless is never afraid to offer a bold take, but this time, he's the sensible one. As he stated, the Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl in 30 years, and in all honesty, they haven't been close. Dallas is embarrassingly the only NFC team not to make the championship game in the past 30 years.

He also accurately pointed out that they couldn't handle a relatively easy schedule this year, finishing 7-9-1 with embarrassing losses to the Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, and New York Giants standing out as especially frustrating.

Still, Jones believes they're close, and could go all-in this offseason to chase his goal.

