Cowboys fans baffled by CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens benching
The Dallas Cowboys opened up their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football in a three-receiver set.
That's not uncommon for them, but the receivers they employed were odd. Dallas had Jalen Tolbert, Ryan Flournoy, and KaVontae Turpin as their starting receivers.
Notably absent were CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, their two superstar wideouts. During the broadcast, Lisa Salters said it was a "coach's decision." When she pressed for more information, she was told, "You'll have to address that with coach."
Fans baffled by CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens absence from Cowboys' starting lineup
This was clearly a shock, and had fans wondering what the deal was. Since it wasn't injury related, wheels were spinning that this was a disciplinary action.
The result of the first drive was a three-and-out for the Cowboys.
That had one fan saying head coach Brian Schottenheimer sent the wrong message.
Others felt like this wasn't the right time for Schottenheimer to make a statement, calling the decision to sit the star players "insane."
Some even felt anger about the decision.
Then again, FanDuel might have enjoyed it, especially if anyone had a first-drive touchdown for either player.
The Cowboys had both players on the field for the second series, which wasn't any better. That one ended with a sack and fumble for Dak Prescott.
