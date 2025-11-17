Raiders have classy tribute for Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland before MNF
Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You are not alone.
The Dallas Cowboys pulled up to Allegiant Stadium on Monday night for a primetime showed with the Las Vegas Raiders to cap off Week 11 of the NFL season.
Dallas comes into the game with a heavy heart following the death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, and paid tribute to their late teammate in multiple ways ahead of kickoff.
The Cowboys wore special t-shirts during warm-ups, hung Kneeland's jersey on display in the locker room, and rocked a No. 94 helmet decal.
MORE: Cowboys share Marshawn Kneeland tribute t-shirts before kickoff vs Raiders
The Raiders also joined in on the tributes, with a powerful message on their pre-game t-shirts for those struggling with mental health issues. The shirts read, "Call and Audible" on the front, with the 988 suicide hotline number on the back.
It's am impressive tribute from the home team, which could help many people in need as they tune into the emotional game on Monday night.
Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.
MORE: Cowboys DL coach honors Marshawn Kneeland with powerful Week 11 gesture
Marshawn Kneeland's tragic passing
An official statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety was released, determining the cause of death after news of Kneeland's death went public on Thursday, November 6.
"Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on the northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway near Keller Springs Blvd," a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety read. "The driver refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit with DPS Troopers. However, DPS Troopers lost sight of the vehicle, and the pursuit was terminated.
"The vehicle was later located abandoned and had been involved in a crash on the southbound lanes of Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway. DPS Aircraft and Troopers, along with the Frisco Police Department, searched the immediate area and found the driver, Marshawn Kneeland, deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound."
Our deepest condolencees continue to go out to Kneeland's family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 bold predictions as Dallas Cowboys face Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in massive Week 11 matchup vs. Raiders
Cowboys' final Week 11 injury report officially rules out veteran leader
Cowboys vs Raiders announcer pairing & referee assignment for Week 11
Titans DB with family ties to Marshawn Kneeland pays tribute to Cowboys DE in Week 11
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries