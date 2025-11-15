Latest Cowboys mock draft paints a nightmare scenario for Dallas' future
The Dallas Cowboys are still focused on the 2025 NFL season despite a 3-5-1 record. In an effort to make a push for the postseason, they swung two trades at the deadline, bringing in Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson.
As executive vice president Stephen Jones said, those moves could help the Cowboys in future years as well as this season. Keeping an eye on the future is the right way to approach the roster, which is why it's fun to keep an eye on mock drafts to see how the team can continue to build toward a contending roster.
That said, a recent mock draft from USA Today's Ayrton Ostly would be a nightmare scenario for the Cowboys. Their first pick is used on a defensive end, which isn't the problem. It's their second pick in Round 1 that would be an issue, since it would mean the departure of one of their most explosive players.
No. 12: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
At No. 12, the Cowboys bring in Keldric Faulk from Auburn, giving them an ascending pass rusher to start across from Donovan Ezeiruaku.
"Dallas needs more edge reinforcements with Micah Parsons gone and built up the interior by trading for Quinnen Williams. Faulk's size aligns with what defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus used in Chicago before joining the Cowboys. He's a versatile player who can kick inside or stay on the edge." - Ostly
Faulk is an impressive 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, which would give Dallas even more power on their suddenly rebuilt defensive line.
No. 21 (via Green Bay): Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
With their second pick in Round 1, Ostly adds Carnell Tate from Ohio State. Taking a wide receiver this early would mean the Cowboys aren't keeping George Pickens, which would be a nightmare considering what he's meant to this offense in 2025.
"This is a scenario in which the Cowboys don't re-sign George Pickens in free agency. If they do not, Tate could be another solid option to be CeeDee Lamb's running mate. He has great size for the position outside (6-foot-3, 190 pounds), with strong route-running and impressive contested-catch skills." - Ostly
While it wouldn't be ideal to lose Pickens, Tate is an impressive pass-catcher who is averaging 17.2 yards per reception this season. Still, it would be better to keep their offense together and add more talent to their depleted defense.
