Cowboys avoiding Shavon Revel Jr. injury risk with snap count in NFL debut
The Dallas Cowboys will be taking it slow with rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. in his NFL debut.
Revel Jr. is set to take his first-career snaps on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders, but he won't be getting full reps just yet.
Revel Jr. has been making his way back from a torn ACL and it's clear the Cowboys don't want to rush him back, instead opting to ease him in.
According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Revel will "play a couple full defensive series, looking to be less than 30 snaps" against the Raiders.
Shavon Revel Jr. Will Wear Knee Brace
Revel Jr. told reporters last week that he will wear a knee brace against the Raiders, something he's grown accustomed to during his injury recovery.
"I’ll take it step by step every day," Revel said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "I don’t want to put that in my head. I just got to come out here and do what I do and do it my best. ... “I’m comfortable. You get used to something being on your leg all the time. I feel pretty confident going into the game with it.”
Revel Jr. admitted that he's a bit nervous to make his debut on a primetime stage, but it's clear that Cowboys fans are excited for what's in store.
"It is definitely kind of nerve-wracking, but once I touch that field, I know what I can do, and I feel everybody knows what I can do, and I know my body," Revel said, per Cowboys reporter Patrik Walker. "So I know I can go out there and play the game and be confident."
