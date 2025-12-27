Brian Schottenheimer's Schotty Shiesty Santa Claus steals Christmas on epic trip

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has had an up-and-down season in his first year leading the team, but if there is one thing that no one can deny, it's the way he has come in and immediately helped change the culture of the team.

The Cowboys have shown more fight throughout the year during some incredibly difficult and emotional moments, and Schottenheimer has held the team together.

There's no denying the players love "Coach Schotty," and they aren't afraid to give him his flowers in the media. Schotty is the ultimately players coach, and part of that is embracing the individual personalities that players bring to the table.

That's why one of the best moments of Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East came when Schottenheimer put on a shiesty mask after being inspired by star wide receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.

On Christmas, the head coach brought the "Schotty Shiesty" back and got into the holiday spirit with "Schotty Shiesty Santa Claus" for Christmas. Schottenheimer's wife, Gemmi, shared some photos from the family's Christmas getaway, which came a bit late thanks to Thursday's game, with Coach Schotty enjoying some skiing in a Santa suit.

Gemmi Schottenheimer / Instagram

Gemmi Schottenheimer / Instagram

What a legend.

Earlier this season, All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb joined fellow star pass catcher George Pickens in wearing his signature "shiesty" ski mask at practice.

Schottenheimer loved the look and joked that he was going to have to get one. Now that the episode has aired, we can see that Coach Schotty followed through and got himself a mask with an assist from star quarterback Dak Prescott.

It's great to see the Schotty Shiesty spirit is going strong.

Let's hope that the energy can continue in the team's season finale in Week 18, when they face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, and aim to finish the season on a high note.

