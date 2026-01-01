Dallas Cowboys' first Week 18 injury report sees 5 players miss practice

The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field on Wednesday, with five players sitting out of action ahead of the team's Week 18 showdown against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

It's the season finale for the Cowboys, who will soon be turning their attention to the NFL offseason and the NFL Draft.

Entering the final game of the season, star tight end Jake Ferguson was among those who were out of action. Ferguson is dealing with a calf injury.

Other players who were forced to miss the afternoon session were offensive lineman TJ Bass, who has been starting amid a late-season shakeup, running back Malik Davis, and cornerback Shavon Revel, who remains in concussion protocol.

It will be interesting to see how the team handles its star players in the final week of the season, with no chance at reaching the postseason.

If the team wants to take a conservative approach to make sure there are no devastating injuries that would carry over to next season, it would be the smart move. Of course, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones have been adamant that the team plans to play its starters and win.

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after a play against the New York Giants during overtime at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, January 4

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Venue: MetLife Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -5.5 | O/U: 52.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, Week 18 betting odds & preview

