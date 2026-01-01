Cowboys 2026 mock draft lands Trevon Diggs replacement, star LB

The Dallas Cowboys can begin turning their attention to the 2026 NFL Draft, now that we are ringing in the new year with just one game left in the season.

It is no secret that the team desperately needs to address issues on the defensive side of the ball, so it's no secret that the draftniks and NFL experts have been predicting the Cowboys will go that direction and double-dip in the first round.

The latest mock draft projections come from Dalton Wasserman of PFF, who has the Cowboys addressing the obvious needs.

First, the Cowboys look to find a replacement for recently released cornerback Trevon Diggs, before adding a linebacker to boost the putrid unit.

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen makes a tackle against the Austin Peay Governors in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the team's latest first-round projections can be seen below.

Pick No. 14: Mansoor Delane, cornerback, LSU

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane reacts to a stop on fourth down against the Arkansas Razorbacks | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Cowboys must address the secondary in the 2026 draft, especially following the release of Trevon Diggs. This season, Delane, who transfered to LSU from Virginia Tech, has recorded 45 total tackles, two interceptions, and a career-high passes defensed.

"No matter the order in which they do it, the Cowboys must improve the back seven of their defense to contend for the postseason in 2026," Wasserman writes.

"They start with LSU’s Mansoor Delane, who earned an elite 90.9 PFF coverage grade this season. Delane notched two interceptions and eight pass breakups while allowing a minuscule 26.7 passer rating as a primary coverage defender this season."

Delane joins DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel, forming what could be a solid trio. Still, they’ll need to do something about their safety position, which is a mess.

Pick No. 21 (via Packers): CJ Allen, linebacker, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This season, Allen has been on a tear. The junior linebacker has recorded 85 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. With linebacker as a weakness, adding a player of Allen's caliber late in the first round could be a home run for the Cowboys.

"With a cornerback already addressed, Dallas could turn to Georgia’s CJ Allen as a new leader at linebacker," the mock states.

"Allen has emerged as a key figure in an elite Georgia run defense and ranks fourth among qualified FBS linebackers in PFF run-defense grade (90.9). He also brings added value as a blitzer, as he has recorded 13 pressures and four sacks this season."

