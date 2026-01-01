Brian Schottenheimer gets honest, breaks silence on Trevon Diggs release

When the Dallas Cowboys made the trip back home following a win over the Washington Commanders on Christmas, former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs was not on the team flight.

A few days later, Diggs is no longer on the team.

Dallas decided to part ways with the star cornerback before the season finale, allowing him to reunite with former Cowboys star Micah Parsons on the Green Bay Packers before the NFL postseason.

Since his release, there have been reports about what led to the team finally pulling the trigger on the move, which was sparked by Diggs' decision not to fly back with the team. While head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that it wasn't the sole reason Diggs and the Cowboys split, it did play a role and was likely the final straw.

“It was really a culmination of multiple factors, performance, and other elements. He’s been an incredible player for this organization. I truly do like Trevon a lot," Schottenheimer said before Diggs was claimed by the Packers. "I wish him nothing but the best."

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Schottenheimer also made it clear that Diggs' decision not to fly back with the team following its Christmas game did play a role in his release.

“It was one of many factors. It was not the only factor. I’m not the Grinch that stole Christmas. I love Christmas. I love my family. But at the end of the day, we have a protocol that we go through and the process was not followed," he added. "We go up as a team and we come back as a team. He decided to make a different decision.”

Now that the Diggs saga is behind them, the team can look to move forward and rebuild its secondary with youth, and hopefully find more success than it has seen in recent years.

Dallas will finish off its 2025-26 campaign on Sunday, January 4, against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

