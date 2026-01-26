Cowboy Roundup: Fits For Christian Parker's Scheme, Top Senior Bowl Prospects

Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's time to kick off another week as the month winds down, and hopefully, everyone is doing their best to stay warm.

On the Cowboys front, things are exciting with the team's decision to hire under Christian Parker as its new defensive coordinator, and it signals a change in direction for the franchise.

With Senior Bowl Week kicking off, there will be an opportunity for the team to scout some of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL draft class.

While we wait to see what the future holds for Parker's defense and a revamped roster, let's take a spin around the web to check out some of the latest news and headlines that we may have missed over the weekend.

Fits For Christian Parker's New Defensive Scheme

Texas Tech Red Raiders safety Cole Wisniewski against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With a new defensive coordinator in place, the Cowboys will now begin revamping the roster on the defensive side of the ball with players who can fit into the new scheme. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at some of the players who could fit into the secondary, including Texas Tech standout safety Cole Wisniewski.

"Wisniewski isn’t flashy, but at 6’4” and around 220 pounds, he brings a presence the Cowboys haven’t consistently had over the middle of the field. He doesn’t float in coverage or drift out of position, and he understands spacing well enough to anticipate where routes are headed instead of reacting late. When you watch him rotate, it’s decisive. When he is sitting in zone, throwing lanes tighten and quarterbacks don’t get the same clean looks they’re used to. That is the type of safety I believe Christian Parker can do things with."

Senior Bowl Prospects to Watch

San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson warms up before the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Several Cowboys assistants will be coaching in the Senior Bowl, which kicks off this week, so the team will get an up-close look at some of the top talent on the field. ESPN.com gives a rundown of some of the top prospects to watch in Mobile, Alabama.

"Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State. Johnson was named Mountain West Co-Defensive Player of the Year after intercepting four passes this season, two of which he returned for touchdowns. A true technician, the 6-foot 185-pounder has outstanding foot quickness, which allows him to remain sticky in press coverage. He also shows the spatial awareness to make plays in zone. Johnson needs to answer questions about his vertical speed and whether he can play with power-conference receivers, but he's already receiving strong Day 2 buzz. Don't be surprised if he's entrenched in the top 50 with a good performance in Mobile."

