Cowboys DC Interviews Had Unintended Impact on George Pickens Future

The Dallas Cowboys interviewed some of the top names in coaching while looking for their new defensive coordinator this offseason. They wound up hiring Christian Parker, who was the defensive passing game coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas had plenty of experience going up against Parker and his secondary, which is why they wanted to speak with him. What's interesting, however, is how the Cowboys used their interview with Parker, and other candidates, to solidify their plans on offense.

MORE: New Cowboys 2026 NFL Mock Draft Features Trade Up, Hammering Defense

Jori Epstein spoke with Andrew Siciliano about the Cowboys' search for a coordinator and said she was surprised by something Stephen Jones told her. Epstein said Jones discussed how the defensive coaches broke down the difficulties in covering George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb. This has Dallas feeling more confident in signing Pickens to a long-term deal.

"One thing he told me that surprised me is that the Cowboys' defensive coordinator interviews actually further instilled their confidence in why they should keep George Pickens around. Because they're talking to all these defensive coordinator candidates, and they're like, hey, you guys were a pain to go against this past year. I mean, again, guys like the Eagles, they face the Cowboys," Epstein said.

"And they're like, well, usually, you know, you want to put your best corner on the receiver. You want to kind of cloud and double. And now it's like, you need your best corner on one side, you need double on the other. And it really created some challenges."

Caught up with @AndrewSiciliano on Cowboys buzz from Senior Bowl. Here’s what I’m hearing from Stephen Jones & more on George Pickens’ contract value + new DC Christian Parker👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/62pP9go0Du — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) February 1, 2026

Will the Cowboys come to terms with George Pickens?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Epstein said the Cowboys still have to figure out the finances, but added that their two first-round picks will help. That allows them to potentially add two talented defenders who won't break the bank.

MORE: Cowboys Urged to Target Free Agent With Ties to DC Christian Parker

The question is whether they should invest in Pickens, who has had his character questioned in the past. While Pickens was better in Dallas, Epstein said there were a couple of issues, including him and Lamb missing curfew in Las Vegas.

One possible solution is to put a clause in his deal that would allow them to void guarantees for rule breaking, but Epstein said that proved to be the reason Randy Gregory left in favor of the Denver Broncos in 2023.

She also added that agent David Mulugheta is unlikely to give in to such a clause, but that doesn't mean the Cowboys won't toss out the idea.

6 Dallas Cowboys Dream Targets in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Lands 'Unique' Hybrid LB, CB With 'Serious Gas'

3 Senior Bowl EDGE Rushers Putting Themselves on Cowboys’ Radar

Cowboys 'Most Likely' Cap Casualties Include 53-Game Starter, All-Pro DT

George Pickens' Dallas Cowboys Future Appears to be Written on the Wall