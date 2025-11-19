Cowboys have hidden gem in run blocking game who needs more snaps
One of the biggest surprises for the Dallas Cowboys this season has been the mass improvement in the running game. While a lot of it has to do with striking gold in free agency with Javonte Williams, someone has to be paving the running lanes.
This season, Williams ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing yards with 809, while his eight rushing touchdowns are tied for the fourth most.
Dallas has also improved its run blocking, but one of the hidden gems and secret weapons for the team has been an unlikely player.
MORE: Cowboys top-5 rated players from Week 11 dominated by defenders
Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft, is one of the most successful run blockers in the league. In fact, he's the best at his position.
According to PFF, Spann-Ford is the No. 1 run-blocking tight end this season with an impressive 86.6 grade.
As Brandon Loree of Blogging the Boys notes, "The last time the Cowboys had a tight end with a run blocking grade over 86.0 in a season was in 2010, with Jason Witten."
That's a major feather in Spann-Ford's cap and shows that he needs to be on the field more. Against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night, Spann-Ford received only 24 snaps. He was still the team's third-highest-rated offensive player on the night.
The coaching staff surely notices, so let's hope that the proper adjustments are made.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer gives strong endorsement for Cowboys extending George Pickens
Brevyn Spann-Ford's potential
Spann-Ford spent his college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers and has always had the physical attributes that intrigue NFL teams. After all, you can't team 6-foot-7, 270 pounds, and the Cowboys took notice.
During his rookie training camp, the coaching staff was impressed by Spann-Ford, and he continued to impress en route to being one of the big surprises on the 53-man roster.
Spann-Ford appeared in all 17 games, but it was primarily on special teams. This season, Spann-Ford has appeared in 10 games, and while his involvement in the passing game remains limited, he has developed into one of the league's top blocking tight ends.
With his success and physical tools, it's time for the Cowboys to move on from former second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker, and get Spann-Ford on the field more to continue having a well-balanced offense.
