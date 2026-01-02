Cowboys predicted to lose star offensive playmaker in NFL free agency

The Dallas Cowboys are in the final stages of preparation for the team's 2025-26 season finale, and for some players, it will be their final game with the team before hitting NFL free agency in the offseason.

Unfortunately, that means the team could lose out on several key players, with offensive stars like wide receiver George Pickens and running back Javonte Williams among the players who the Cowboys will be forced to make difficult decisions on.

Dallas is widely expected to use the franchise tag on Pickens to keep him on the roster, but Williams is predicted to move on after exceeding expectations and having a breakout campaign on his one-year, $3 million deal.

MORE: Cowboys face another contract nightmare after Jerry Jones comments on George Pickens

According to Alex Kay of Bleacher Report, Williams is predicted to sign with the New York Jets in the offseason, replacing Breece Hall in the backfield. Williams will be the top available running back on the open market, with his projected contract set at three years, $20 million.

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs onto the field for warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

"Williams bet on himself and now gets to hit free agency at an ideal time. Despite finishing the campaign on the sidelines with a shoulder injury, the 25-year-old is set to earn a significant raise in 2026," Kay writes. "Don't expect a long-term deal from the Cowboys, however, as the team is projected to be nearly $37 million over the cap when the new league year begins.

"Dallas won't have the flexibility to issue a large contract to Williams, but plenty of other teams could. The New York Jets make plenty of sense as a landing spot for the five-year veteran. Gang Green will likely be in the market for a Breece Hall replacement this spring and could replicate a good chunk of their star's production at a cheaper cost via Williams."

MORE: Dak Prescott explains facing uncertainty ahead of Cowboys' season finale

This season, Williams carried the ball 252 times for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Williams totaled career highs in every major stat category.

While it would be disappointing to see Williams with a new team in 2026, the positive news for Dallas is they found another hidden gem in Malik Davis, who has earned a larger role in the offense as the season rolls on.

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis carries the ball defended by Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Both Williams and Davis have been limited in practice leading up to the season finale, so it will be interesting to see who takes the lead in the backfield on gameday.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants at MetLife Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

