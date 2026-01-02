Entering the 2025 season, the Dallas Cowboys took a cost-effective approach to their running back stable. Instead of overpaying for a big name, they signed free agent Javonte Williams to a one-year deal.

Williams, who was coming off two subpar seasons with the Denver Broncos, rewarded Dallas with the best season of his career. He enters Week 18 with 1,201 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. He’s also averaging a career-high 4.8 yards per attempt.

His performance has earned him a more lucrative deal, which might not fit with the plans in Dallas. Instead of giving Williams a sizable contract, the Cowboys could elect to let him walk and look for another short-term solution.

MORE: Cowboys face another contract nightmare after Jerry Jones comments on George Pickens

If that’s the approach they plan to use, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay has an ideal fit in mind. Kay says the Cowboys would be a good landing spot for J.K. Dobbins, projecting he would sign a one-year, $5 million contract.

“Dobbins will be well worth rolling the dice on for a cash-strapped club like the Dallas Cowboys,” Kay wrote.

“The team could be priced out of retaining Javonte Williams and will want to make up that lost production by coming to terms on a cheap, incentive-laden deal with Dobbins.”

J.K. Dobbins has the talent, but comes with a risk

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins runs against Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ironically enough, Dobbins replaced Williams this year when he signed a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos. He started the season off on a hot streak, recording 772 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games. A Lisfranc injury then sent him to the IR, which is unfortunately where he’s spent plenty of time during his career.

Dobbins, who is as talented as they come at the running back position, has yet to play a full season. His tenure with the Baltimore Ravens was especially problematic, with him appearing in just nine games from 2021-2023.

Dobbins would be a more affordable option and his career average of 5.2 yards per attempt is enticing. The question is whether the Cowboys would be willing to roll the dice given his extensive injury history.

