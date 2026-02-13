NFL Insider Praises New Cowboys DC Christian Parker With Exciting Label

When the Dallas Cowboys conducted their search for their next defensive coordinator, there was no shortage of impressive names.

Intriguing prospects such as Jim Leonhard emerged as potential favorites, but they met with many other exciting prospects as well. Eventually, they decided to hire Christian Parker, who had spent the past couple of seasons as the defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Parker quickly became a favorite after impressing the front office, and the Cowboys hired him before conducting a second interview with many of the other finalists. While we have to wait to see how he does in his new job, it's easy to see why the Cowboys jumped at the chance to hire Parker.

Everyone who mentions him speaks incredibly highly of the young coach, including NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who recently called him a "rising star."

"I heard they got a secondary coach that is going to be a rising star, and that was Christian Parker," Rapoport said. "And we sat down, talked for a half hour, and I left being like, I don't know what that guy's going to do, but he's going to be okay. Defensive coordinator's a different job, I get it. I've been hearing about this guy for a while, and I feel like the Cowboys got a really, really budding star."

Rapsheet: Christian Parker is a RISING STAR pic.twitter.com/BT6iPv04OB — DLLS Cowboys (@DLLS_Cowboys) February 13, 2026

Dallas fans weren't highly aware of Parker when he was first interviewed, but Rapoport, who is truly plugged in, says he's been hearing about him for a while.

Christian Parker is assembling an All-Star staff

Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

What's equally impressive about Parker's reputation is the staff he's building in Dallas. Parker has added some of the brightest young minds in the coaching world.

His latest hires include former SMU defensive coordinator Scott Symons, who will coach inside linebackers, and former Georgia inside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe, who will handle the same role in Dallas.

