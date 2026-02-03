Dallas Cowboys Insider Predicts International Game in 2026 NFL Season
In this story:
The NFL continues to expand its International Series, with Paris and Madrid being placed on the schedule in 2026. There's also a multiyear deal to play in Mexico City, where the Dallas Cowboys have a massive following.
According to NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, the league will have a game in Mexico this December and Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones has made it clear that he wants his team to be featured there.
MORE: Quinnen Williams Raves About New Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Christian Parker
For that reason, Dallas insider Clarence Hills says he's connecting the dots, claiming the Cowboys will be in Mexico City this December.
Dallas Cowboys have drawn huge crowds in Mexico City
If that's the case, it would make a lot of sense for the league. Between 1994 and 2001, the Cowboys played four preseason games in Mexico. Three of those were at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, and one was in Monterrey.
MORE: New Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Mock Draft Lands Do-It-All DB, 'Violent' EDGE
Their biggest showing was in 1994, which was at the height of the Cowboys' dynasty. Dallas played at Estadio Azteca against the Houston Oilers that year, and there was a record crowd of 112,376. Their most recent game was in 2001, when they defeated the Raiders in a preseason game.
NFL history in Mexico City
The NFL hasn't been in Mexico City since 2022, when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday Night Football. Before this, there were four other games played in Estadio Azteca, which is now known as Estadio Banorte.
Here is a look at each:
October 2, 2005: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers
Cardinals won 31-14 (first-ever NFL game played outside of the US)
November 21, 2016: Oakland Raiders vs. Houston Texans
Raiders won 27-20
November 19, 2017: New England Patriots vs. Oakland Raiders
Patriots won 33–8
November 18, 2019: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Chiefs won 24-17
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 Dallas Cowboys Dream Targets in 2026 NFL Free Agency
Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Lands 'Unique' Hybrid LB, CB With 'Serious Gas'
3 Senior Bowl EDGE Rushers Putting Themselves on Cowboys’ Radar
Cowboys 'Most Likely' Cap Casualties Include 53-Game Starter, All-Pro DT
George Pickens' Dallas Cowboys Future Appears to be Written on the Wall
Meet Brenley Herrera: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 2025 Rookie
Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.