Dallas Cowboys Insider Predicts International Game in 2026 NFL Season

The NFL continues to expand its International Series, with Paris and Madrid being placed on the schedule in 2026. There's also a multiyear deal to play in Mexico City, where the Dallas Cowboys have a massive following.

According to NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, the league will have a game in Mexico this December and Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones has made it clear that he wants his team to be featured there.

For that reason, Dallas insider Clarence Hills says he's connecting the dots, claiming the Cowboys will be in Mexico City this December.

So connect the dots

Cowboys in Mexico City in December



Get your passport ready https://t.co/EtKQpbsdBz — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) February 2, 2026

Dallas Cowboys have drawn huge crowds in Mexico City

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

If that's the case, it would make a lot of sense for the league. Between 1994 and 2001, the Cowboys played four preseason games in Mexico. Three of those were at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, and one was in Monterrey.

Their biggest showing was in 1994, which was at the height of the Cowboys' dynasty. Dallas played at Estadio Azteca against the Houston Oilers that year, and there was a record crowd of 112,376. Their most recent game was in 2001, when they defeated the Raiders in a preseason game.

NFL history in Mexico City

The 2022 NFL International Series Mexico Game logo is seen on the goal posts before the Monday Night Football game between Arizona and San Francisco. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL hasn't been in Mexico City since 2022, when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday Night Football. Before this, there were four other games played in Estadio Azteca, which is now known as Estadio Banorte.

Here is a look at each:

October 2, 2005: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Cardinals won 31-14 (first-ever NFL game played outside of the US)

November 21, 2016: Oakland Raiders vs. Houston Texans

Raiders won 27-20

November 19, 2017: New England Patriots vs. Oakland Raiders

Patriots won 33–8

November 18, 2019: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Chiefs won 24-17

