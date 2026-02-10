Dak Prescott Taking Earlier, More Aggressive Approach This Offseason

The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 campaign came to a frustrating end as they went 7-9-1 in Brian Schottenheimer's first season as head coach.

While the team struggled to win consistently, their offense was special. Led by Dak Prescott, the Cowboys racked up 6,663 yards (second-best in the NFL) and 471 points (seventh-best). Still, it wasn't enough thanks to their struggling defense, which surrendered a league-worst 511 points.

Dallas is focused on fixing their defense, with Jerry Jones firing defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and allowing Schottenheimer to hire someone who fits his expectations. With Christian Parker taking over the role, the Cowboys are hopeful they can have more success on that side of the ball in 2026.

As for the offense, they hope to remain explosive. To ensure that's the case, Prescott says he's already training for the new season. He even said he's farther along at this point of the offseason than he has been at any other point in his career.

"I've already started training. Obviously, I haven't hit it nonstop, but I've already getting in more days than I've gotten in at this point in my career in an offseason, and just doing that with how beneficial last year's rehab was, just trying to stay on it and just stay in top shape."

Dak is already putting in WORK this offseason pic.twitter.com/cELzJAa946 — DLLS Cowboys (@DLLS_Cowboys) February 10, 2026

Health is a huge reason for this, since Prescott was rehabbing from a hamstring injury at this point last season. With nothing holding him back, he's able to push toward 2026 with a far more aggressive approach.

Retaining key free agents will be vital to Cowboys' success in 2026

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fixing the defense is important, but the Cowboys also must find a way to keep their offense intact.

Their 2025 leading rusher, Javonte Williams, and leading receiver, George Pickens, are both free agents. Dallas is expected to use the tag on Pickens, and they've been adamant about wanting both players around long-term.

They need to get those deals done as quickly as possible to avoid any distractions, while allowing the offense to pick up right where it left off.

New Todd McShay 2026 Mock Draft Lands Cowboys Unexpected 'Game-Wrecking' Picks

Key 2026 Dallas Cowboys NFL Offseason Dates & Events

Dallas Cowboys' Way-Too-Early 2027 Super Bowl Odds Released

Cowboys Land in Terrible Spot in Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Power Rankings

Former Dallas Cowboys Who Won Super Bowl 60 With Seattle Seahawks