New 2026 Dallas Cowboys NFL mock draft adds 2 star defensive tone-setters

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a complete overhaul on the defensive side of the ball entering the NFL offseason, beginning with the search for a new defensive coordinator.

Once a new man is tasked with rebuilding the team's putrid defense, it can begin turning to players who are solid fits to the scheme he has in mind.

For Dallas, there will be plenty of opportunities to improve the roster, beginning with free agency and the NFL Draft. Of course, with Jerry Jones at the helm, you can never rule out a flashy trade.

In a new 2026 mock draft from Danny Kelly of The Athletic, the Cowboys get to work at making immediate improvements, double-dipping on the defensive side of the ball with two of the team's biggest areas of need.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell rushes the line past Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas immediately turns to a versatile defensive back who can be moved around the field, before adding another pass rusher to the team's arsenal.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest Cowboys' first-round projections can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Caleb Downs, defensive back, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs reacts in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Cowboys need a new leader in the secondary, and it's hard to remember a time when they had a true game-changer at safety. Downs is talented enough to go much higher, making this an easy selection if he slides this far.

"The Cowboys get great value here with their first of two day one picks, adding a big-time defender in Downs. The younger brother of Colts receiver Josh Downs, the former Buckeye is a do-everything playmaker who can line up just about anywhere in the back end to cover, blitz, and tackle," Kelly writes. "He’s the type of talent Dallas can build its secondary around."

After beginning his career at Alabama, Downs transferred to Ohio State for his sophomore and junior campaigns. In 2025, Downs recorded 68 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, one sack, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Cashius Howell, defensive end, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell reacts after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Howell would provide a dynamic boost off of the edge for the Cowboys' defense, which the team desperately needs. It will also help the secondary, which struggled to cover anyone in 2025. With less time to cover receivers downfield, the Cowboys' defense immediately improves.

"The Cowboys continue to build on defense, using the second of their two first-round picks to grab an edge defender. Howell is an explosive, flexible rusher with a quick first step and the ability to dip and duck under blocks to get into the pocket," Kelly writes.

"The former Aggies standout has his gas pedal mashed to the floorboard at all times and should up the intensity on the Dallas defensive line."

After three years at Bowling Green, Howell transferred to Texas A&M and improved every year. In his final season with the Aggies, Howell recorded 31 tackles, a career-high 14 tackles for a loss, career-high 11.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

