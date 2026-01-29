Cowboys Legend Criticizes Jerry Jones for Move That Crippled Defense
The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 season got off to a rocky start thanks to the failed contract negotiations with star pass rusher Micah Parsons.
Fans who sat through negotiations the previous year with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb were already exhausted with the way Jerry Jones and the front office used the media to leverage players. They also expected things to get worked out in the end, as has typically happened in the past.
That wasn't the case this time, as Jones stood firm in his belief that Parsons backed out of their original agreement. Parsons, who never believed there was an official agreement, was eventually traded to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for two first-round picks.
Dallas went on to have one of their worst seasons ever defensively and will spend this offseason trying to figure out how to improve. While they're looking for answers, former Dallas head coach Jimmy Johnson is criticizing them for getting rid of a game-changer.
Jimmy Johnson on the Micah Parsons trade
While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Johnson was asked about his take on the Parsons trade.
"I didn’t like it, I didn’t like it at all, but of course, him getting injured, maybe it was the right thing to do because he’s a little bit undersized and he's had a couple of injuries," Johnson said. "I just don’t think you get rid of game-changing players. Somehow, someway, you find a way to keep them, and he was a game changer. He really could dominate the game, just him individually."
It was interesting to hear Johnson say the trade might have been the right move since Parsons got injured. Jones was criticized for calling Parsons out for missing time in 2024, and apparently, Johnson feels this could be an issue. He also admitted the Cowboys could still rebound with their two picks in Round 1 this year.
That said, he firmly believes a guy who can impact the game on his own should have been retained.
