Cowboys Legend Gives Scorching Hot Take on Tom Brady Hall of Fame Candidacy

The NFL world was left stunned when it was revealed that legendary head coach Bill Belichick was not named a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer. While some Dallas Cowboys legends immediately chimed in on the big news, another man took his time before sharing his thoughts.

Enter the usually outspoken Terrell Owens, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2018.

The Hall of Famer was a first-time All-Pro and NFL receiving touchdowns leader during his time in Dallas, but it was his antics and off-field drama that led to some misconceptions in the media. Perhaps that's why he can relate to wait of being inducted in Canton.

MORE: New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Takes Wild Turn With Shock WR Pick in Round 1

Owens shared his thoughts on the Belichick snub during an appearance on Super Bowl Radio Row and shared his scorching hot take about how that should impact Tom Brady's candidacy.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with coach Bill Belichick after the AFC Championship game | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Honestly, if you're looking at it, if Belichick doesn't go in and Robert Kraft doesn't go in first ballot, Brady shouldn't go in," Owens opined on Super Bowl LX Radio Row, per Edward Lewis of the New York Post. "I'm just being real. It's nothing against him.

"How can you have Brady go in when he's up in 2028? Why would he go in if Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick don't go in on the first go-around? Because to be quite honest, yeah, is Brady a good quarterback? Yeah. He's not the quarterback he is without Kraft drafting him. He's not the quarterback he is without Belichick. They all go hand-in-hand. So to me, why would he go in and those two don't? He shouldn't go in either."

MORE: Pending Free Agent George Pickens Being Recruited by NFC Rival, Per CeeDee Lamb

Owens certainly has a point. Many people believe the Spygate and Deflategate scandals played a role in Belichick's snub, so if his knowledge of the scandals keeps him out of the Hall of Fame as a first-ballot enshrinee, the same should be applied to Brady.

The precedent has been set, and while it's outrageous that Belichick was not a first-ballot Hall of Famer, it highlighted to issues with the voting process. Let's see if that continues or if the process gets shaken up.

View of the logo at midfield at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium site of the Professional Football Hall of Fame game | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Takes Wild Turn With Shock WR Pick in Round 1

6 Dallas Cowboys Dream Targets in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Cowboys Urged to Trade First-Round Pick for All-Pro Pass Rusher

Pending Free Agent George Pickens Being Recruited by NFC Rival, Per CeeDee Lamb

Cowboys 'Most Likely' Cap Casualties Include 53-Game Starter, All-Pro DT