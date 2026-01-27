Cowboys Legend Weighs in on Christian Parker Hiring

The Dallas Cowboys decided to approach their defensive coordinator position differently this year than they have in the past. Instead of hiring a former head coach, they selected Christian Parker as their new defensive coordinator, someone who has never been a defensive coordinator and has no ties to the team.

That was something that stood out to former Dallas fullback Daryl Johnston, who told KDFW’s Sam Gannon that he was impressed that they went outside their comfort zone.

MORE: Cowboys Predicted to Retain Top Player in 2026 NFL Free Agency

As for the fit with the team, Johnston did say his first thought is wondering what type of scheme Parker will run. He believes the system operated by Vic Fangio is a good starting point, and says Dallas has the players up front to make that work.

“I think the biggest question that I have is how does the personnel fit into the defensive scheme that Coach Parker is going to run. Philadelphia, blessed to have some really, really good players up front,” Johnston said.

“Dallas has a similar set. When you talk about the inside tackles that they've invested in, we're going to have to find somebody that's going to threaten some people off the edge on a consistent basis. So there's some pieces there.”

We talked with Daryl ‘Moose’ Johnston on the Cowboys’ hiring of new DC, Christian Parker:



“I think the biggest question that I have is how does the personnel fit into the defensive scheme that Coach Parker is going to run?”#DallasCowboys #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/M4dtiRwvYc — Sam Gannon (@SamGannon87) January 27, 2026

Daryl Johnston comments on Cowboys front office finally bending

Fox broadcaster Daryl Johnston on the field before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

While the scheme itself intrigued him, Johnston said he’s most interested to see if the new approach from the front office pays off.

MORE: Cowboys Lose Key Defensive Assistant Coach to AFC Team

“So, you know, I'm interested to see what happens. But I think just because it is a very, very different approach than what they've taken in the past, that maybe this is some signs, but some of the things that we talked about over the last 30 years, that, hey, here's a different way of looking at things and really kind of one of those hires that we haven't seen in quite some time from the organization.”

Jerry Jones said the Cowboys would consider changing their approach after the fiasco with Matt Eberflus running the defense. Whether the decision to hire Parker works or not, it’s a positive development to see this shift.

What Defensive Scheme Will Cowboys Run Under New DC Christian Parker?

Cowboys 2025 Breakout Star Predicted To Leave For Division Rival

Dallas Cowboys Top 3 Best Fits at Cornerback in 2026 NFL Draft

Which Cowboys' Players Will Benefit Most From Christian Parker?

Does Cowboys’ Track Record Make Defensive Coordinator Job Unattractive?