Cowboys safety confirms injury status with cryptic social media post
In this story:
The Dallas Cowboys will likely be sleepwalking their way toward the end of the regular season after a crushing loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week that essentially ended all hopes of a playoff berth.
Dallas will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in what will be the final home game of the season barring a miracle run into the postseason.
However, the Cowboys will continue to be without a member of their secondary in the game -- and beyond.
MORE: Will DaRon Bland injury force Dallas Cowboys to play Trevon Diggs?
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer told the media Friday that safety Juanyeh Thomas will be out for the remainder of the season as he continues to deal with migraine issues that has persisted over the last handful of weeks.
Juanyeh Thomas Appears to Confirm Injury Status
Thomas confirmed his status by tweeting out a single emoji on social media.
Take a look:
Thomas' migraine issues, which also popped up during training camp, were getting so bad that his vision started to be effected. He even started wearing goggles at practice recently to try and ease the problem.
Before making his first start of the season against the New York Jets in Week 5, Thomas talked about his preparation for the moment.
MORE: Jerry Jones says Cowboys have no remorse over pricey extension despite costly injury
"It's something I've been practicing for," Thomas said. "I know my role, I prep like a starter every week, so this is nothing different. This was a chance for me to come in and see if I can help. Like I said, I practice for this moment. I won't do anything different, I'll just see what I can do."
However, he will now have to look toward getting himself healthy for next season while dealing with a migraine issue that certainly causes concern.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 16 betting odds & preview
Dallas Cowboys-Chargers opening Week 16 odds show rare optimism
5 most disappointing Dallas Cowboys players entering Week 16
Top 5 candidates Cowboys must consider to replace DC Matt Eberflus
Dallas Cowboys-Chargers announcer pairing & assignment for Week 16
Meet Brenley Herrera: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 2025 rookie
Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7