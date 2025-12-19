Cowboys safety confirms injury status with cryptic social media post

The Dallas Cowboys will likely be sleepwalking their way toward the end of the regular season after a crushing loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week that essentially ended all hopes of a playoff berth.

Dallas will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in what will be the final home game of the season barring a miracle run into the postseason.

However, the Cowboys will continue to be without a member of their secondary in the game -- and beyond.

MORE: Will DaRon Bland injury force Dallas Cowboys to play Trevon Diggs?

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer told the media Friday that safety Juanyeh Thomas will be out for the remainder of the season as he continues to deal with migraine issues that has persisted over the last handful of weeks.

Juanyeh Thomas Appears to Confirm Injury Status

Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thomas confirmed his status by tweeting out a single emoji on social media.

Take a look:

✌🏽… — Juanyeh Thomas (@STG_Yeh1) December 19, 2025

Thomas' migraine issues, which also popped up during training camp, were getting so bad that his vision started to be effected. He even started wearing goggles at practice recently to try and ease the problem.

Before making his first start of the season against the New York Jets in Week 5, Thomas talked about his preparation for the moment.

MORE: Jerry Jones says Cowboys have no remorse over pricey extension despite costly injury

"It's something I've been practicing for," Thomas said. "I know my role, I prep like a starter every week, so this is nothing different. This was a chance for me to come in and see if I can help. Like I said, I practice for this moment. I won't do anything different, I'll just see what I can do."

However, he will now have to look toward getting himself healthy for next season while dealing with a migraine issue that certainly causes concern.

Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas runs on to the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 16 betting odds & preview

Dallas Cowboys-Chargers opening Week 16 odds show rare optimism

5 most disappointing Dallas Cowboys players entering Week 16

Top 5 candidates Cowboys must consider to replace DC Matt Eberflus

Dallas Cowboys-Chargers announcer pairing & assignment for Week 16