Cowboys lose opportunity to land highly-sought defensive coordinator candidate

The Dallas Cowboys' search for a new defensive coordinator cast a wide net around the league, with nine men among the first wave of interviews.

Dallas is set to continue its search for phase two, with in-person interviews set to begin.

Unfortunately, one man who won't be available for the team is Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. The Cowboys previously requested to speak with Ulbrich, but were denied by Atlanta during the team's search for a new head coach.

Now, Ulbrich is officially off the board, with new head coach Kevin Stefanski keeping Ulbrich in his current role. The team announced the news on Monday morning.

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich on the sideline during the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Jeff Ulbrich, in my view, he did a really fine job for us this year," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. "Certainly look at the record of sacks. And just the overall performance of defense was definitely better than it's been in the past."

The move is a welcomed one for current members of the defense, who praised Ulbrich following the season.

"I think he's a heck of a coach," inside linebacker Josh Woods said. "He created a heck of a culture that I hope you guys can see on the field. He developed a true connection with each and every one of the guys."

With Ulbrich officially off of the board, the team will now continue its search with the long list of candidates who have been involved in the process.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and a 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.

