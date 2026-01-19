Cowboys assistant gets defensive coordinator audition at Senior Bowl
The Dallas Cowboys are in search of a new defensive coordinator following the firing of Matt Eberflus, and while he is not in the mix to land the team's opening, one current defensive assistant will have the opportunity to showcase his defensive play-calling skills.
It was announced that Cowboys defensive backs coach David Overstreet II will be leading the defense for the National Team at the 2026 Senior Bowl.
Along with Overstreet, Cowboys defensive quality control assistant Tanzel Smart will serve as the defensive line coach, alongside Cowboys assistant defensive line coach Bryan Bing.
It will be interesting to see how the team fares when the Senior Bowl goes down in Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday, January 31.
Who will Overstreet and his fellow Cowboys assistants get a closer look at during Senior Bowl Week?
A full look at the current roster for the 2026 all-star game can be seen below.
2026 Senior Bowl roster
QUARTERBACK
- Luke Altmyer, Illinois
- Taylen Green, Arkansas
- Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
- Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
- Cole Payton, North Dakota State
- Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
RUNNING BACK
- Kaytron Allen, Penn State
- Jonah Coleman, Washington
- Rahsul Faison, South Carolina
- Seth McGowan, Kentucky
- Jam Miller, Alabama
- Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M
- Adam Randall, Clemson
- Nick Singleton, Penn State
- J'Mari Taylor, Virginia
- Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas
WIDE RECEIVER
- Aaron Anderson, LSU
- Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin
- Lewis Bond, Boston College
- Romello Brinson, SMU
- Barion Brown, LSU
- Deion Burks, Oklahoma
- Josh Cameron, Baylor
- Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri
- KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
- Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech
- Malachi Fields, Notre Dame
- Jordan Hudson, SMU
- Ted Hurst, Georgia State
- Caullin Lacy, Louisville
- Ja'Kobi Lane, USC
- Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
- Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State
- Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech
- Harrison Wallace III, Mississippi
TIGHT END
- Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M
- Will Kacmarek, Ohio State
- John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming
- Joshua Cuevas, Alabama
- Justin Joly, N.C. State
- Tanner Koziol, Houston
- DJ Rogers, TCU
- Sam Roush, Stanford
- Dan Villari, Syracuse
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
- Austin Barber, Florida
- Jude Bowry, Boston College
- Parker Brailsford, Alabama
- Fernando Carmona Jr., Arkansas
- Kage Casey, Boise State
- Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M
- JC Davis, Illinois
- Gennings Dunker, Iowa
- Jalen Farmer, Kentucky
- Alex Harkey, Oregon
- Sam Hecht, Kansas State
- Max Iheanachor, Arizona State
- Delby Lemieux, Dartmouth
- Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
- Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
- Drew Shelton, Penn State
- Jake Slaughter, Florida
- Beau Stephens, Iowa
- Logan Taylor, Boston College
- Carver Willis, Washington
- Jeremiah Wright, Auburn
- Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE
- Cameron Ball, Arkansas
- Caleb Banks, Florida
- Nick Barrett, South Carolina
- Rayshaun Benny, Michigan
- Zane Durant, Penn State
- Bryson Eason, Tennessee
- Deven Eastern, Minnesota
- Gracen Halton, Oklahoma
- Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
- Tim Keenan III, Alabama
- Jeffrey M'Ba, SMU
- Chris McClellan, Missouri
- Domonique Orange, Iowa State
EDGE RUSHER
- Vincent Anthony Jr., Duke
- David Bailey, Texas Tech
- Keyron Crawford, Auburn
- Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
- Logan Fano, Utah
- Romello Height, Texas Tech
- Quintayvious Hutchins, Boston College
- Gabe Jacas, Illinois
- Max Llewellyn, Iowa
- Akheem Mesidor, Miami
- Derrick Moore, Michigan
- LT Overton, Alabama
- T.J. Parker, Clemson
- Jack Pyburn, LSU
- Cian Slone, N.C. State
- Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan
- Zion Young, Missouri
LINEBACKER
- Bryce Boettcher, Oregon
- Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma
- Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU
- Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State
- Owen Heinecke, Oklahoma
- Jack Kelly, BYU
- Kyle Louis, Pitt
- Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
- Xavian Sorey, Arkansas
- Scooby Williams, Texas A&M
CORNERBACK
- Tacario Davis, Washington
- Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin
- Thaddeus Dixon, North Carolina
- Daylen Everette, Georgia
- TJ Hall, Iowa
- Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State
- Chris Johnson, San Diego State
- Will Lee III, Texas A&M
- Hezekiah Masses, Cal
- Jalen McMurray, Tennessee
- Julian Neal, Arkansas
- Ephesians Prysock, Washington
- Chandler Rivers, Duke
- Treydan Stukes, Arizona
- Collin Wright, Stanford
SAFETY
- Bud Clark, TCU
- Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
- AJ Haulcy, LSU
- Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
- VJ Payne, Kansas State
- Kamari Ramsey, USC
- DeShon Singleton, Nebraska
- Genesis Smith, Arizona
- Michael Taaffe, Texas
- Jakobe Thomas, Miami
- Zakee Wheatley, Penn State
SPECIALISTS
- Luke Basso, Oregon (LS)
- Ryan Eckley, Michigan State (P)
- William Ferrin, BYU (K)
- Beau Gardner, Georgia (LS)
- Drew Stevens, Iowa (K)
- Brett Thorson, Georgia (P)
