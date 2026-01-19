Cowboys assistant gets defensive coordinator audition at Senior Bowl

The Dallas Cowboys are in search of a new defensive coordinator following the firing of Matt Eberflus, and while he is not in the mix to land the team's opening, one current defensive assistant will have the opportunity to showcase his defensive play-calling skills.

It was announced that Cowboys defensive backs coach David Overstreet II will be leading the defense for the National Team at the 2026 Senior Bowl.

Along with Overstreet, Cowboys defensive quality control assistant Tanzel Smart will serve as the defensive line coach, alongside Cowboys assistant defensive line coach Bryan Bing.

MORE: New Cowboys 2026 mock draft bolsters run defense with 'elite' EDGE

It will be interesting to see how the team fares when the Senior Bowl goes down in Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday, January 31.

2026 Panini Senior Bowl Coaching Staffs 🏈🔥



The American and National staffs are set for Mobile, representing 14 teams across the league.#TheDraftStartsInMobile #WherePlayersPlay pic.twitter.com/7XR1ZhY6dc — Panini Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 19, 2026

Who will Overstreet and his fellow Cowboys assistants get a closer look at during Senior Bowl Week?

A full look at the current roster for the 2026 all-star game can be seen below.

MORE: Analyst predicts Cowboys’ next big payday could fuel Dak Prescott’s MVP run

2026 Senior Bowl roster

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the ReliaQuest Bowl | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

QUARTERBACK

Luke Altmyer, Illinois

Taylen Green, Arkansas

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

Cole Payton, North Dakota State

Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

RUNNING BACK

Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Jonah Coleman, Washington

Rahsul Faison, South Carolina

Seth McGowan, Kentucky

Jam Miller, Alabama

Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M

Adam Randall, Clemson

Nick Singleton, Penn State

J'Mari Taylor, Virginia

Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

WIDE RECEIVER

Aaron Anderson, LSU

Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin

Lewis Bond, Boston College

Romello Brinson, SMU

Barion Brown, LSU

Deion Burks, Oklahoma

Josh Cameron, Baylor

Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech

Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

Jordan Hudson, SMU

Ted Hurst, Georgia State

Caullin Lacy, Louisville

Ja'Kobi Lane, USC

Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State

Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech

Harrison Wallace III, Mississippi

TIGHT END

Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M

Will Kacmarek, Ohio State

John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming

Joshua Cuevas, Alabama

Justin Joly, N.C. State

Tanner Koziol, Houston

DJ Rogers, TCU

Sam Roush, Stanford

Dan Villari, Syracuse

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Austin Barber, Florida

Jude Bowry, Boston College

Parker Brailsford, Alabama

Fernando Carmona Jr., Arkansas

Kage Casey, Boise State

Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M

JC Davis, Illinois

Gennings Dunker, Iowa

Jalen Farmer, Kentucky

Alex Harkey, Oregon

Sam Hecht, Kansas State

Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Delby Lemieux, Dartmouth

Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

Drew Shelton, Penn State

Jake Slaughter, Florida

Beau Stephens, Iowa

Logan Taylor, Boston College

Carver Willis, Washington

Jeremiah Wright, Auburn

Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE

Cameron Ball, Arkansas

Caleb Banks, Florida

Nick Barrett, South Carolina

Rayshaun Benny, Michigan

Zane Durant, Penn State

Bryson Eason, Tennessee

Deven Eastern, Minnesota

Gracen Halton, Oklahoma

Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

Tim Keenan III, Alabama

Jeffrey M'Ba, SMU

Chris McClellan, Missouri

Domonique Orange, Iowa State

EDGE RUSHER

Vincent Anthony Jr., Duke

David Bailey, Texas Tech

Keyron Crawford, Auburn

Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

Logan Fano, Utah

Romello Height, Texas Tech

Quintayvious Hutchins, Boston College

Gabe Jacas, Illinois

Max Llewellyn, Iowa

Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Derrick Moore, Michigan

LT Overton, Alabama

T.J. Parker, Clemson

Jack Pyburn, LSU

Cian Slone, N.C. State

Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan

Zion Young, Missouri

LINEBACKER

Bryce Boettcher, Oregon

Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU

Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State

Owen Heinecke, Oklahoma

Jack Kelly, BYU

Kyle Louis, Pitt

Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

Xavian Sorey, Arkansas

Scooby Williams, Texas A&M

CORNERBACK

Tacario Davis, Washington

Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin

Thaddeus Dixon, North Carolina

Daylen Everette, Georgia

TJ Hall, Iowa

Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State

Chris Johnson, San Diego State

Will Lee III, Texas A&M

Hezekiah Masses, Cal

Jalen McMurray, Tennessee

Julian Neal, Arkansas

Ephesians Prysock, Washington

Chandler Rivers, Duke

Treydan Stukes, Arizona

Collin Wright, Stanford

SAFETY

Bud Clark, TCU

Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

AJ Haulcy, LSU

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

VJ Payne, Kansas State

Kamari Ramsey, USC

DeShon Singleton, Nebraska

Genesis Smith, Arizona

Michael Taaffe, Texas

Jakobe Thomas, Miami

Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

SPECIALISTS

Luke Basso, Oregon (LS)

Ryan Eckley, Michigan State (P)

William Ferrin, BYU (K)

Beau Gardner, Georgia (LS)

Drew Stevens, Iowa (K)

Brett Thorson, Georgia (P)

Cowboys' 2026 mock draft lands national champ LB, DB with 'Honey Badger' aura

What defensive scheme makes most sense for Cowboys right now?

Dallas Cowboys rank higher than expected on NFL misery index

Cowboys taking rare approach in DC search, could make franchise history

Dallas Cowboys' Jake Ferguson named finalist for prestigious NFL award