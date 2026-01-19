New Cowboys 2026 mock draft bolsters run defense with 'elite' EDGE

The Dallas Cowboys are moving forward in the team's search to find a new defensive coordinator, which will then determine the type of players Dallas will add to the roster during NFL free agency and the 2026 NFL draft.

With two picks in the spring, the team will have a great opportunity to immediately upgrade and bring in youth to the ailing defense.

To kick off the week, PFF's Gordon McGuinness dropped a new 2026 mock draft that highlights where the Cowboys could improve when they are on the clock.

Following conventional wisdom, the mock focuses heavily on the defensive side of the ball.

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk celebrates a stop as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After adding a versatile linebacker, the team focuses on edge to bring in a player who Dallas hopes makes the fans forget about the losses of DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons last offseason.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest first-round projections for the Cowboys can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Arvell Reese, linebacker, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese leaves the field following a game against the Ohio Bobcats | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linebacker is one of the Cowboys' biggest weaknesses, so adding a versatile defender like Arvell Reese would immediately boost the unit. Pairing Reese with DeMarvion Overshown would give the team two strong building blocks for the future.

"The team that drafts Reese needs to have a solid plan for how to use him, which is why I don't have him in the same tier as the top defenders in this class," McGuinness wrote. "He is versatile, though, having earned an 86.5 PFF run-defense grade and a 72.1 PFF pass-rush grade this past season."

This season, Reese recorded 69 total tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, and 6.5 sacks.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk blitzes as Auburn Tigers take on Ball State Cardinals at Jordan-Hare Stadium | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Faulk is an impressive 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, which would give Dallas even more power on their rebuilt defensive line. Not only would Ezeiruaku have some help on the opposite edge, but Faulk brings a strong presence against the run that the Cowboys have lacked since parting ways with DeMarcus Lawrence.

"After acquiring more pass-rush juice with Arvell Reese earlier in the round, the Cowboys can look to find a replacement for DeMarcus Lawrence here. While Lawrence was good as a pass rusher, he was elite as a run defender — something the Cowboys lacked in 2025," McGuinness wrote.

"Jadeveon Clowney was Dallas' highest-graded edge defender against the run this season, earning a 70.6 PFF run-defense grade, and he is headed to free agency. Faulk garnered an 85.5 PFF run-defense grade in 2025 and can line up all along the defensive front."

During his junior campaign, Faulk recorded 39 tackles, five tackles for a loss, two sacks, four passes defensed, and a fumble recovery.

