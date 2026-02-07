Former Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons Reveals Blockbuster Trade to Eagles Nearly Happened

Dallas Cowboys fans surely have Micah Parsons fatigue by now, but he's still discussing his departure from the franchise.

Parsons, who was traded to the Green Bay Packers after being unable to agree to an extension, has been hanging out with former teammates throughout the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl Week. He's tried recruiting free agent George Pickens, and now he is discussing how he nearly went to their top rival.

While speaking with A.J. Brown on the B/R Gridiron Podcast, Parsons claimed the Cowboys were going to trade Parsons to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Jalen Carter and draft picks. Parsons says he vetoed the trade since the only reason to go to Philly would have been to play with Carter.

"So to be honest with you, bro, it was very close. It was very close. Eagles, before the Jaelan Phillips, before all of them, it was me. It was me. And I was really about to come, but there was one person that I had to play with, that if he was gone, I did not want to be there," Parsons said.

"And that was Jalen Carter. They wanted the d-tackle. And they wanted to trade me plus some picks. I mean, I don't really care about the picks, but I'm coming to play next to JC. You feel me? Like, yeah. Like, so it, sorry, Cowboys fans. It almost, it really almost happened."

Jalen Carter plus picks for Micah Parsons seems to be a stretch

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It would make sense for the Eagles to try to add Parsons, but it's hard to see them offering Carter as well as draft compensation. Carter is just 24 and is already one of the more disruptive defensive tackles in the NFL.

In three seasons, he's racked up 108 tackles, 13.5 sacks, and 13 pass deflections. He would have been a welcome addition to the Dallas defensive line, but it worked out with the Cowboys eventually landing Quinnen Williams.

