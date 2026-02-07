Cowboys Fans Will Love Chargers' DB's Reaction to Latest Coaching Hire

Another defensive assistant coach is set to join the Dallas Cowboys, and it's an interesting hire.

CBS Sports is reporting that Dallas is hiring Los Angeles Chargers defensive quality control coach Robert Muschamp, who is the son of former Florida and South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp. Fans in Texas know that name well since Will Muschamp is entering his second stint as the defensive coordinator for the Texas Longhorns.

As for the younger Muschamp, he joined the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 and worked primarily with their outside linebackers. In 2024, his focus shifted to the secondary as Muschamp spent most of his time with the defensive backs. He was apparently well-respected by the players, with safety Tony Jefferson taking to social media to express his disappointment in Muschamp's departure.

Muschamp has worked under Jesse Minter the past two seasons. Minter was the Chargers' defensive coordinator, helping Jim Harbaugh make the playoffs two years in a row.

Minter was signed this offseason as the new head coach for the Baltimore Ravens.

Robert Muschamp joins Dallas with a championship background

The CFP Playoff trophy on display at the Georgia Bulldogs national championship celebration at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Before making the jump to the NFL, Muschamp was a graduate assistant for two seasons at Tennessee (2019-2020). He then headed to the University of Georgia for the next two seasons.

Muschamp was the quality control defensive coach for the Bulldogs, a defense that was among the best in the nation during that time. Georgia, led by their defense, went on to win back-to-back NCAA Championships during Muschamp's tenure.

Cowboys defensive hires have been a breath of fresh air

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Whether this collection of young coaches works out has yet to be determined, but Dallas fans are thrilled to see a shift in philosophy.

Jerry Jones typically targets former head coaches to run the defense, but he's admitted to changing his approach this offseason. He's allowed head coach Brian Schottenheimer to make moves, which have led to the hire of Christian Parker and many other promising assistants.

