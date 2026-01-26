Dallas Cowboys Assistant Unfazed Despite Legitimate Interest From Titans

The Dallas Cowboys are going through an offseason shakeup after hiring Philadelphia Eagles passing game coordinator & defensive backs coach Christian Parker as their next defensive coordinator.

Moving forward, the Cowboys will have to fill out the rest of the staff around Parker. Dallas is allowing its assistant coaches to go through an interview with Parker or search for new jobs, per the Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins.

Prior to bringing in Parker, the franchise also explored the possibility of elevating defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton to the defensive coordinator position. Whitecotton is getting an opportunity to guide the defense for the East team at the East-West Shrine Bowl

It's possible an old friend could come calling to try and pluck Whitecotton from Dallas. He's just staying focused on the job at hand for the time being.

Cowboys Assistant Not Thinking About Potential Interest From Titans

Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans zeroed in on San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their next head coach last week. Saleh is leading a franchise once again after being fired by the New York Jets early in the 2024 season.

Whitecotton has a connection to Saleh. The two worked together for one season in San Francisco, and Whitecotton followed Saleh to New York. He served as defensive line coach for all four of Saleh's years with the Jets.

The Titans have already requested to interview Whitecotton for their open defensive coordinator position. Unlike the situation with offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, Dallas would be unable to deny Tennessee's request since Whitecotton would be receiving a promotion.

The possibility of change is something Whitecotton is keeping at the back of his mind.

"I'm just trying to live in the present. I'm so busy with this East-West game and what we've got going here in Dallas," Whitecotton said, per DallasCowboys.com. "I haven't [interviewed with the Titans yet], so I haven't really had a chance to go through that in my mind."

"The game has been an incredibly good distraction. I don't have to sit there and think about this or think about this, I'm working my butt off trying to get these boys ready to play," Whitecotton added. "I think that's kind of where my mind's at right now."

Whitecotton has been working at the NFL level since 2013. He spent four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, operating as a defensive assistant and assistant defensive line coach. Whitecotton went on to assist the Buffalo Bills from 2017-19. He was the assistant defensive line coach for the Bills in his final two seasons with the franchise.

San Francisco brought in Whitecotton ahead of the 2020 season, leading to his bond with Saleh.

The Cowboys' defensive line was up-and-down throughout 2025-26. It didn't help that Dallas moved on from Micah Parsons shortly before the season began and was unable to acquire Quinnen Williams until the NFL trade deadline.

Obviously, Williams and Whitecotton are familiar with one another after their time with the Jets. That would be a plus of keeping the veteran assistant around.

Dallas is making sure to watch its back just in case Whitecotton departs for Tennessee. The team previously requested an interview with Minnesota Vikings defensive line coach Marcus Dixon.

