Cowboys WR Makes History With Another Pro Bowl Selection
Another member of the Dallas Cowboys roster is headed to the Pro Bowl Games in San Francisco on Feb. 3.
The Cowboys announced Monday that wide receiver KaVontae Turpin has been selected to the Pro Bowl as a replacement as a kick returner, taking the spot of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. Dak Prescott, George Pickens, Brandon Aubrey, Jake Ferguson, Quinnen Williams and Tyler Smith are also headed to the Pro Bowl.
This marks the third straight Pro Bowl appearance for Turpin, who has emerged as one of the most dynamic kick and punt returners in the NFL.
By earning another Pro Bowl berth this year, Turpin is now joining a legendary name when it comes to Cowboys Pro Bowl selection and making history in the process.
Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin Joins Historic Company
According to the team website, Turpin is the first return specialist in Cowboys history to make multiple Pro Bowls as a returner. Cowboys legend Deion Sanders, who was selected as a Pro Bowl cornerback in 1998, is the only other returner in franchise history to make multiple Pro Bowls.
Turpin also joins some elite names like Josh Cribbs, Devin Hester and Michael Bates as players with three or more Pro Bowl selections as return specialists.
This past season, Turpin finished with 26 catches for 396 yards and two touchdowns but added a career-high 69 kickoff returns for 1,184 yards.
The NFL's new dynamic kickoff rules certainly impacted this production, but it was an impressive year nonetheless.
