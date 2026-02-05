The Dallas Cowboys may have had an up-and-down season in 2025, which ended with a disappointing result by missing the NFL playoffs for the second straight year, but the team had no shortage of star players.

Dallas led the league in Pro Bowlers with eight, and will have five members of the franchise present at the 2026 NFL Honors award ceremony in San Francisco on Thursday night.

The NFL Honors ceremony acknowledges some of the top performers from the year, with Dak Prescott up for one of the main awards, Comeback Player of the Year, finishing third in the league with 3,552 passing yards and fourth with 10 passing touchdowns, while throwing only 10 interceptions, less than one year removed from a season-ending hamstring injury.

Legendary defensive back Darren Woodson continues his long wait to enter the Hall in Canton and could finally get the nod on Thursday night, along with former star tight end Jason Witten, who recently accepted a role as tight ends coach for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Dallas Cowboys legend Darren Woodson gets inducted into the ring of honor at halftime of the game against the Seattle Seahawks | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

When it comes to off-field honors, star defensive tackle Solomon Thomas, who was acquired at the trade deadline, is a finalist for Walter Payton Man of the Year, while tight end Jake Ferguson is up for the league's Salute to Service Award.

A full look at the Cowboys' 2026 NFL Honors finalists can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL Honors Finalists

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott poses for a photo on the red carpet before the NFL Honors award show at Symphony Hall. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jake Ferguson, Salute to Service Award finalist

Dak Prescott, NFL Comeback Player of the Year finalist

Solomon Thomas, Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist

Jason Witten, Hall of Fame finalist

Darren Woodson, Hall of Fame finalist

Additional information on how to tune into the 2026 NFL Honors ceremony can be seen below.

2026 NFL Honors TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten spikes the ball after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Date: Thursday, February 5

Start Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Palace of Fine Arts

TV Info: NBC, NFL Network, Peacock, and NFL+

