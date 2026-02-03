The Dallas Cowboys are addressing their quarterback depth behind Dak Prescott as the team looks far ahead to next season.

Though Joe Milton III is expected to remain the team's backup, the Cowboys appear to be locking in that third-string spot with a familiar face.

The team announced Monday that it has signed quarterback Will Grier to a reserve/future contract, meaning that he will be a part of Dallas' 90-man offseason roster once again after spending the entire 2025 season on the practice squad.

What Will Grier Roster Move Means for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier scores on a 8-yard touchdown run against Los Angeles Rams

The move by Dallas shows that the coaching staff continues to have confidence in what Grier brings to the quarterback room. It also could signal that the Cowboys won't select a quarterback late in the 2026 NFL Draft as a depth piece, but anything could happen.

Cowboys head coach Brian Scottenheimer has made it clear that he likes what Grier brings to the table, as he was public in his praise for him during the preseason.

"He just knows how to play the game. We're really excited for him," Schottenheimer said, via DallasCowboys.com. "A guy that maximizes reps like that, you couldn't be happier for him."

Grier has yet to appear in a regular season game with Dallas but saw some notable action this past preseason. The only regular-season snaps he has received came in 2019 with the Carolina Panthers when he started two games while going 28 of 52 passing for 228 yards and four interceptions

During the 2025 preseason with the Cowboys, Grier appeared in all three exhibition games, completing seven of 14 passes for 87 yards, no touchdowns and no picks along with six carries for 23 yards and a score.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier runs with the ball

