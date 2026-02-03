Dallas Cowboys Make QB Roster Move to Retain Depth
In this story:
The Dallas Cowboys are addressing their quarterback depth behind Dak Prescott as the team looks far ahead to next season.
Though Joe Milton III is expected to remain the team's backup, the Cowboys appear to be locking in that third-string spot with a familiar face.
The team announced Monday that it has signed quarterback Will Grier to a reserve/future contract, meaning that he will be a part of Dallas' 90-man offseason roster once again after spending the entire 2025 season on the practice squad.
What Will Grier Roster Move Means for Cowboys
MORE: Dallas Cowboys, Brandon Aubrey Contract Update is Great News for Fans
The move by Dallas shows that the coaching staff continues to have confidence in what Grier brings to the quarterback room. It also could signal that the Cowboys won't select a quarterback late in the 2026 NFL Draft as a depth piece, but anything could happen.
Cowboys head coach Brian Scottenheimer has made it clear that he likes what Grier brings to the table, as he was public in his praise for him during the preseason.
"He just knows how to play the game. We're really excited for him," Schottenheimer said, via DallasCowboys.com. "A guy that maximizes reps like that, you couldn't be happier for him."
MORE: Cowboys Defender Named Early Breakout Candidate for 2026 Season
Grier has yet to appear in a regular season game with Dallas but saw some notable action this past preseason. The only regular-season snaps he has received came in 2019 with the Carolina Panthers when he started two games while going 28 of 52 passing for 228 yards and four interceptions
During the 2025 preseason with the Cowboys, Grier appeared in all three exhibition games, completing seven of 14 passes for 87 yards, no touchdowns and no picks along with six carries for 23 yards and a score.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 Dallas Cowboys Dream Targets in 2026 NFL Free Agency
Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Lands 'Unique' Hybrid LB, CB With 'Serious Gas'
3 Senior Bowl EDGE Rushers Putting Themselves on Cowboys’ Radar
Cowboys 'Most Likely' Cap Casualties Include 53-Game Starter, All-Pro DT
George Pickens' Dallas Cowboys Future Appears to be Written on the Wall
Meet Brenley Herrera: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 2025 Rookie
Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7