Dallas Cowboys Receive Harsh Review in 2025 Report Card

The Dallas Cowboys had high hopes for the 2025 season after naming Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach.

Jerry Jones believed his positive energy would bring some welcome change, while his previous work as the team's offensive coordinator would allow Dak Prescott and the offense to keep humming. While the offense

The offense did its part, finishing second in yards and seventh in scoring. The problem was that their defense gave up more points than any team in the league. Their defensive woes led to a harsh grade from Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon, who gave the Cowboys a D- in his final 2025 report card.

"The league's worst defense surrendered more than 30 points per game as the Cowboys finished below .500 for the second year in a row. It's a shame, because Dak Prescott wasn't the problem and neither was his supporting cast," Gagnon wrote.

"But they won just once in eight games against opponents with winning records and are graded on that as well as the defensive mess we saw all season."

Dallas Cowboys intent on corrective defensive woes in 2026

Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker during training camp at UCHealth Training Complex. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It didn't take long for the Cowboys to admit they needed an overhaul on defense. Shortly after the season concluded, they fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

They then cast a wide net in their interview process, something they haven't done in the past. Instead of looking for former head coaches, Dallas signed Christian Parker away from the Philadelphia Eagles. The former passing game coordinator is expected to make an impact, and is putting together a new staff after allowing most assistants to leave.

This shift in philosophy gives fans hope that the Cowboys will also shift their thinking in free agency. Perhaps instead of looking for failed first-round picks, as they did with Kenneth Murray and Kaiir Elam, they will look for players who fit their new scheme.

If so, there's a chance they can earn a much better grade this coming season.

